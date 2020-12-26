Milk for the child foundation donates food, clothes in Abuja

Milk for the Child Foundation, founded by Mrs Elizabeth Orage, recently donated clothes and food to less privileged children in Shape Village of Muncipal Area Council, Abuja.

Milk for the child foundation was established with the aim and vision of reducing the number of persons living in hunger and poverty and to provide essentials for persons in vulnerable situations.

Mrs. Elizabeth Orage, founder of the Milk for the Child Foundation, said empowering the poor is a dream come through for her.

She noted that her greatest joy would be to see the rate of hunger and poverty reduced to the barest minimum in accordance with the Sustainable Development Goal 2 (zero hunger) , stressing that it was the essence of establishing the foundation to assist the poor, malnourished children and children living in hunger.

According to her, the foundation will not only be about sharing food items, but would also ensure that the less privileged ones are trained on entrepreneurial skills, in other to have a ready source of livelihood while she calls on well meaning organisations and individuals to partner with her in this project in bringing to an end poverty and hunger in the society.