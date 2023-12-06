Military will not deliberately attack innocent citizens -Women group

A peace advocacy group, Women Action Alliance (WAA), has called for calm over the unfortunate drone attack that killed scores of civilians at Tudun Biri community in Kaduna State.

The group, in a statement by the Convener, Miriam Sanni, on Wednesday in Abuja, said the Armed Forces of Nigeria would not deliberately attack innocent citizens.

While commiserating with the Kaduna State Government and the people over the unfortunate incident, the group urged trouble makers to desist from taking advantage of the situation.

According to the group, the incident calls for sober reflection, adding that the Nigerian military had a history of high professional conduct both at home and abroad as evident in their participation in peacekeeping globally.

According to the group, the incident is highly unfortunate, especially at this time the Nigerian armed forces are successfully dealing with terrorism and banditry.

“While we will not speak for the military, it is important we state that they are widely commended for their high ethical principles.

“Rather than raising insinuations, we should see the period as one of sober reflection and mourn with the affected community.

“We are convinced that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain committed to peaceful resolution of security challenges in the country.

“The support of the citizens is required to see peace and stability in the country,” the group said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the accidental drone attack by the Nigerian Army led to the death of scores of innocent citizens at Tudun Biri village, Igabi Local Government on Sunday night.

NAN also reports that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, had on Tuesday visited the community and apologised for the unfortunate incident.

Similarly, a delegation led by the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff and other senior military officers also visited the state. (NAN)

