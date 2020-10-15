Military warns thugs: Stop attacking peaceful protesters 

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other Security Agencies have encouraged Nigerians to go about their daily activities without fear of intimidation despite ongoing protests across the country.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj Gen John Enenche on Thursday.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have observed with dismay some violence-related protests across the country; particularly the increasing number of attacks on peaceful protesters by thugs and miscreants.

“This unfolding event against peace loving Nigerians will not be condoned.

“Hence, thugs and miscreants are hereby warned to desist from engaging in violent activities against peaceful Nigerians henceforth, or face appropriate measures.

“Thus, the Military High Command duly encourages peaceful citizens to go about their normal activities without fear of intimidation or harassment as the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies are on ground for their safety.

“In clear terms, any attempt to undermine the democracy of our beloved nation under any cover will not be allowed. For emphasis, the Armed Forces of Nigeria remains subordinated to the civil authorities of the country with unflinching loyalty to the President Commander in Chief,” he said.

Enenche reiterated the commitment of the Military High Command to provide security for Nigerians.

“Additionally, the Military High Command wishes to reassure law abiding citizens that it is highly committed to the sustenance of peace, security, and the defence of democracy in Nigeria.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies hereby commend all citizens particularly those who genuinely express their concerns in an organized, patriotic and civil manner,”he stated.