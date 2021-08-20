Military warns proscribed MNI against planned protest in Jos

The Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have warned members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of led by Sheikh Ibrahim -Zakzaky against protest in any part of the .

The warning is contained in a statement by the Military Information , Maj. Ishaku Takwa.


”Intelligence report available to Operation SAFE HAVEN indicates a planned protest by members of the proscribed IMN, otherwise known as Shiites.

“The protest, planned to hold nationwide including Plateau is for Friday,  due to the challenge of -Zakzaki.


“While we acknowledge the rights of individuals and groups to hold peaceful protests or processions, it is however instructive to note  that the fragile security situation on the Plateau is currently conducive for such activities.


” Besides, intelligence reports available further reveals plans by hoodlums and miscreants to hijack the protest and cause mayhem  in Jos Metropolis and its environs.


“In of the above, we are hereby calling on members of IMN to shelve their plan to protest in the ,”he said.


Takwa said that the Commander of operation, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali,  has ordered troops to ensure that the planned protest by members of  IMN or any other group does take place on the Plateau full security of lives and property is guaranteed.   (NAN)

