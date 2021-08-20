Military warns proscribed IMN against planned protest in Jos

The Special Task Force, Safe Haven (OPSH) have warned members the proscribed Islamic Movement Nigeria, IMN, led by Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky against protest any part the state.

The warning is contained a signed by the Military Officer, Maj. Ishaku Takwa.


”Intelligence report available to SAFE HAVEN indicates a planned protest by members the proscribed IMN, otherwise known as Shiites.

“The protest, planned to hold nationwide including Plateau is scheduled for Friday,  due to the health challenge of El -Zakzaki.


“While we acknowledge the rights of individuals and groups to hold peaceful protests or processions, it is however instructive to note  that the fragile security situation on the Plateau is currently not conducive for such activities.


” Besides, intelligence reports available reveals plans by hoodlums and miscreants to hijack the protest and mayhem  Jos Metropolis and environs.


“In view of the above, we are hereby calling on members of IMN to shelve their plan to protest in the state,”he said.


Takwa said that the Commander of , Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali,  has ordered troops to ensure that the planned protest by members of  IMN or any other group does not take place on the Plateau until full security of lives and property is guaranteed.   ()

