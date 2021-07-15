Military warns against night, underage grazing in Plateau

The Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) maintaining peace in Plateau and environs has warned against night and underage grazing in the state.

The Commander of the task force, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, gave the warning in a meeting with stakeholders from Riyom Local Government Area of the state.Riyom and environs has in recent times experienced series of attacks, killings and wanton destruction of crops on farmlands.Maj.-Gen. Ali, who doubles as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigeria Army, Rukuba, said that all grazing must end by 6 p.m., warning that anyone caught violating the directive would be dealt with.“Night grazing must stop; grazing must stop by 6 p.m.“Underage grazing too must stop. Desist from asking your children to graze without attaching them with adults.“Anybody caught violating this directive will be dealt with,”he warned.The commander also warned against destruction of crops on farmlands and cattle rustling, saying that the task force would not spare anyone caught in the act.“Do not go to peoples farm to graze, that’s criminal.

Anyone who deliberately grazes on farmlands will be arrested and dealt with.“Also, those who rustle cows should henceforth stop because we will come after them,”he said.He also urged community leaders to desist from shielding criminals in their domain.“As community leaders, I want to urge you to expose criminals in your domain.”

That is the only way we can address all these security challenges we are facing,”Ali said.He called on residents of the state to have confidence, support and cooperate with his officers and men for a lasting peace to be achieved in all parts of the state. (NAN)

