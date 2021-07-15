Military warns against night, underage grazing in Plateau

July 15, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 The Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) maintaining peace Plateau and environs has warned against night and underage grazing the state.

The Commander of the task force, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, gave the warning   a meeting with stakeholders from Riyom Local Government Area of the state.Riyom and environs has recent times experienced series of attacks, killings and wanton destruction of crops on .Maj.-Gen. Ali, who doubles as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Army, Rukuba, said that all grazing must end by 6 p.m., warning that anyone caught violating the directive would be dealt with.“Night grazing must stop; grazing must stop by 6 p.m.“Underage grazing too must stop. Desist from asking your children graze without attaching them with adults.“Anybody caught violating this directive be dealt with,”he warned.The commander also warned against destruction of crops on and cattle rustling, saying task force would not spare anyone caught the act.“Do not go peoples farm graze, that’s criminal.

Anyone who deliberately grazes on be arrested and dealt with.“Also, those who rustle cows should henceforth stop because we come after them,”he said.He also urged leaders desist from shielding in their domain.“As leaders, I want to urge to expose in your domain.”

That is the only way we can address all these security we are facing,”Ali said.He called on residents of the state to have confidence, support and cooperate with  his officers and men for a lasting peace to be achieved in all parts of  the state. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,