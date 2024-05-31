Military vows to retaliate as IPOB/ESN terrorists kill 5 soldiers in Aba

Nigerian military has confirmed that IPOB/ ESN terrorists sprang a surprise attack and killed five personnel in Aba.

This was confirmed in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline Friday. Five personnel were killed in the attack, the military said.

The statement signed by Major General Edward Buba, Director Defence Media Operations said the military will retaliate over this dastardly attack.

According Major General Buba, “Troops of OP UDO KA deployed at Obikabia Junction Checkpoint in Obingwa Local Government Areas adjourning Aba metropolis in Abia State were attacked and sadly killed by terrorist of IPOB/ ESN.

“The troops deployed to enforce peace in the area and protect the citizens were mass attacked by the terrorists. The terrorists in 3 tinted Prado Toyota SUVs and others from builtup areas surrounding the checkpoint, sprang a surprise attack on the checkpoint.

“The attack sadly took the lifes of 5 personnel of the armed forces killed in action.

“The armed forces mourns the death of these troops as each and every soldier lost in battle is a terrible loss. Meanwhile, investigation are ongoing concerning the attack.

The statement noted that, “Overall, it must be reinterated that the lifeline of the terrorist is the people and this situation is no exemption. Winning the war without the support of the people is close to impossible. The IPOB capitalised on this to perpetrate attacks on the troops. The situation leaves more to be desired.

“Accordingly, it is absolutely imperative that the military retaliate against this dastardly act against troops. The military would be fierce in its response. We would bring overwhelming military pressure on the group to ensure their total defeat.”

Six civilians were killed in the crossfire, reports said.