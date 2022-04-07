Military vows to deal with terrorists, restore peace – DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja has assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in collaboration with the Nigerian Police and other security agencies would deal with all terrorists and other criminal elements in the Country.



The AFN also assured Nigerians of its resolve to bring peace back to the country as they are stepping up operations in all the theatres.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO) Maj-Gen Benard Onyeuko during the bi-weekly briefing of journalists on the activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies.

Gen. Onyeuko urged Nigerians not to allow the events of the last few days to bring despair, as he assured that the military would do everything within its power to restore peace to troubled zones of the country.

He said,”The military high command wishes to use this opportunity to assure Nigerians on the determination of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the Nigerian Police and other security agencies to deal with all terrorists and other criminal elements in the Country.

“The events of the last few days should not bring despair to the populace. The Armed Forces of Nigeria is committed in its resolve to bring peace back to the country as we are stepping up our operations in all the theatres. We thank the entire members of the media community for keeping faith with us.”

Earlier, Gen. Onyeuko revealed that troops of Operation Hadin Kai, Operation Hadarin Daji, Operation Delta Safe, Operation Safe Haven, Operation Whirl Stroke, and the newly established Operation Dakatar Da Barawo (Operation Stop the Thief) within the period under review sustained offensive against criminal elements across the country which resulted in the surrender of 51,114 Boko Haram terrorists, killing of several of them, recovery of over twelve million one hundred and fifty thousand (12,150,000) liters of illegal refined AGO, among others.

He disclosed that Opeartion DAKATAR DA BARAWO which was flagged off at Onne Port Harcourt was aimed at curbing crude oil theft and illegal oil bunkering in the Niger Delta area.

According to him, other objectives of the Operation include to secure critical maritime infrastructure, to create enabling environment for the sustenance of desired level of hydrocarbon production, safe shipping and economic activities. to restore investor confidence in Nigeria Maritime domain, amongst others.

