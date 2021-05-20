By Chimezie Godfrey

The Defence Headquarters Abuja has said that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will continue its offensive posture against all forms of security threat until peace is restored in all geo-political zones of the country.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig Gen Benard Onyeuko gave the assurance on Thursday in Abuja, while briefing the Defence Correspondents on the operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria from 1st to 29th May, 2021 across the country.

Gen Onyeuko noted that a lot have been going on in the past few months in terms of operational efforts of the military and other security agencies, in the various theatres of operations across the country.

He recalled that the Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs have conducted several operational visits to the various theatres of operation, adding that they have been interacting with commanders, troops and other stakeholders in various theatres.

He noted that the renaming of the ongoing counter-insurgency operation in the North East from Operation LAFIYA DOLE to Operation HADIN KAI by the military high command was done to reflect the renewed spirit of jointness in the North East operational environment.

He said,”The combined efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies demonstrate our commitment, synergy and determination to lay down our lives to protect our great Nation.

“We will continue to sustain the offensive posture and will not relent until peace is restored to every troubled zone in Nigeria.

“The general public is also assured of our commitment to protect our economic assets anywhere.

“As you know, security is everybody’s concern, thus, we encourage every well-meaning Nigerian to support the efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies, by providing credible and timely information that will facilitate proactive engagements to address the threats.

“The plans and efforts of the criminal elements to perpetrate nefarious activities so as to discredit the government and efforts of security forces will in no way deter us from sustaining the tempo of operations.”

Gen Onyeuko mentioned that a Security Summit was held in March 2021 at the National Defence College with relevant stakeholders in attendance was aimed at promoting understanding and collaboration of stakeholders and key players on the kinetic approach that is expected to facilitate public support for kinetic action in Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency (CTCOIN) operations in Nigeria.

He said that within the period under focus, the Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs visited the 6 geo-political zones and had consultations with Government Officials, traditional and religious leaders and various interest groups for the purpose of sensitization on the current security challenges facing the country.

According to him, these engagements were aimed at ensuring that the Military High Command comes up with improved ways and means of tackling the myriad of security challenges across the Country in partnership with other stakeholders.

He disclosed to that within the period in view, the Armed Forces have conducted several operational efforts which covers the land, maritime and air components across the country.

According to him, these operational efforts of the Nigerian military are intended to achieve sustainable peace and to ensure normalcy returns to all troubled zones of our dear Country.

He revealed that as a result of these operations, troops neutralized scores of terrorists and bandits including senior BHT/ISWAP and ESN commanders as well as major bandit leaders.

“Within the period in focus, troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria remained resolute in their operations and engaged in series of kinetic and non-kinetic operations in all theatres of major and subsidiary operations.

“We have also worked cooperatively and in great synergy with other security and intelligence agencies to gain several successful and credible outcomes in our operations.

“For land operations, our gallant troops have been actively engaged in constant clearance patrols, ambush, raid, picketing, cordon and search operations as well as artillery bombardments.

“In the maritime environment, troops conducted various operations involving anti-piracy, anti-illegal oil bunkering, anti-crude oil theft, anti-pipeline vandalism and anti-smuggling operations.

“Moreover, the Air Component conducted comprehensive air operations, which included air patrols, Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions, offensive air strikes, air interdictions, search and rescue operations as well as close air support for ground troops.

“As a result of these operations, our troops neutralized scores of terrorists and bandits including senior BHT/ISWAP and ESN commanders as well as major bandit leaders,” he said.

Gen Onyeuko said many of their fighters were incapacitated and their camps destroyed through artillery and air bombardments.

He added that troops rescued several kidnapped victims and arrested bandits/kidnappers informants and collaborators in different parts of the country.

“Our operations also inhibited activities of economic saboteurs as well as exposed and forestalled other criminal activities.

“Troops also recovered large caches of arms and ammunition as well as equipment, vehicles and livestock within the period.

“In the maritime domain, troops disrupted smuggling activities, immobilized illegal refining sites, arrested some perpetrators, seized illegally imported rice and other contraband goods as well as recovered petroleum products.

“Although some of our personnel paid the supreme price in the course of these operations, our dogged troops consistently demonstrated gallantry and resilience,” he said.

Gen Onyeuko expressed the High Command’s gratitude to the general public for their support and further solicited their cooperation in the fight against criminality in the Country.

According to him, the Military High Command also commended all the gallant troops of the Armed Forces and personnel of other security agencies involved in various operations across the country for their resilience, doggedness and commitment.

