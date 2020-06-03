Troops kill Boko Haram/ISWAP commanders, recover equipment

Share the news













By Lesley Muosowo Otu

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole carried out a counter attack against the Book Haram/ISWAP terrorists at Banki Junction and Response Area, killing the insurgents Commanders.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Spokesperson of Defence Headquarters, DHQ, Major Gen. John Enenche and made available to Newsdiaryonline on Wednesday.

It said after the attack, which took place on the 26 May, 2020, human intelligence, HUMINT, confirmed the death of some high ranking Commanders of the Abubakar Shekau’s faction OF the terrorists group.

Enenche said the BHT/ISWAP Commanders that were killed include Manzar Halid, Amir Abu Fatima and Nicap, among others.

“Additionally, 72 members of the sect were also neutralised and others wounded with narrow chances of survival including some high profile Commanders and fighters namely: Abu Jamratu AL-Naweer, Kaka Bana and Tareta Babakari.

“Equally, a large number of their equipment including gun trucks, motorcycles and bicycles were destroyed by troops in collaboration with the Air Task Force during BHT/ISWAP fighters withdrawal which was in disarray”, the statement read.

He added that, credible information indicate that the BHT/ISWAP camp is in chaos and presently unable to conduct any offensive due to heavy losses.

“The blockade of their spy routes, networks, crossing points and logistics supplies had further crippled the terrorists and limited their freedom of movement and action to the advantage of own troops”.

