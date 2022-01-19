Military trains 98 Southern Kaduna youths on surveillance, information gathering

January 19, 2022 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Defence, News, Project, Youths 0



By Chimezie Godfrey

In a bid curb the incessant banditry activities in southern kaduna, Operation Safe Haven on Thursday graduated 98 youths trained on surveillance and information gathering.

The graduation ceremony which took place at Headquarters Sector 7 Kafanchan saw youths selected from all the communities and ethnic groups in passed out in a colourful graduation ceremony.

Speaking the graduands, the Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major General Ibrahim Ali charged the youths distance themselves from sentiment and discharge their duty without fear or favour.

He stressed that the essence of the training is ensure that the communities are protected against enemies of peace.

General Ali also warned the youths not allow themselves be used as thugs by some persons achieve their selfish goals.

Speaking earlier, the Commander Sector 7, Operation SAFE HAVEN, Colonel Timothy Opurum noted that the training of the youths was considering the importance of peace development.

He revealed that the team of the Joint Civilian Task Force comprised of youths selected from 7 major ethnic groups in Kafanchan, Kauru, Kaura and Jama’a Local Government Areas of southern part of Kaduna State.

Colonel Timothy stated that the trained youths would be deployed various communities alongside security agencies.

He added that presence of the Civilian Joint Task Force will aid the security agencies fish out bad eggs who connive with bandits perpetrate evil in the communities.

Highlight of the graduation ceremony was a match past parade and light combat demonstration by the graduands the admiration of the Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN.

Tags: ,