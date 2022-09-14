Military taskforce urges Southern Kaduna communities to embrace dialogue

By Amen Gajira

The special military taskforce, codenamed “Operation Safe Haven’’ (OPSH) has tasked communities in the South of Kaduna State to embrace dialogue in resolving disputes.

Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, the Commander, OPSH, Jos, made the call on Wednesday at a stakeholders meeting in Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

Ali was represented by Col. Timothy Opurum, the Commander, Sector 7 of OPSH, based in Kafanchan.

He said the OPSH was concerned about the recent destruction of farm produce and attacks in Kafanchan area, hence the need for a meeting to explore a lasting solution.

He enjoined stakeholders to work out ways to strengthen the relative peace being enjoyed in the area instead of reopening old wounds.

He also tasked the stakeholders to take advantage of the Crisis Intervention Committees recently inaugurated in various communities to resolve internal problems.

The commander frowned at communities shielding criminal elements in their midst on the bases of tribe or religion.

He maintained that the military would not hesitate to deal with disgruntled elements that refused to embrace peace and unity.

In a remark, Mrs Phoebe Yayi, the Commissioner, Kafanchan Municipal Authority, decried the unwillingness of some communities to put the past behind them and to embrace peace.

Yayi commended Sector 7, OPSH, Kafanchan, for always championing the cause of peace in Southern Kaduna.

She urged the command not to be discouraged by some of the setbacks encountered in the course of discharging their duties.

Stakeholders who spoke at the meeting included representatives of traditional institutions, the Miyetti Allah, Community Development Associations and youth groups.

They noted that the only way to end repeated clashes was for justice and equity to be prioritised in handling disputes by enforcing the laws of the land.

They also suggested that those who had fled the communities as a result of crises should return with their families to join in checkmating the activities of infiltrators. (NAN)

