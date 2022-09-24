Military ‘Tactical Operation’ Rescues Police Personnel, CJTF Members from ISWAP

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have rescued a police officer, four Civilian Joint Task Force, CJTF, fighters and three hunters, in the North East, PRNigeria reports.

It was gathered that the policeman, together with the CJTF volunteers and hunters were initially suspected to have been kidnapped by ISWAP terrorists at Gubio in Borno State.

But the Nigerian military swiftly launched a rescue operation for the policeman and local security volunteers after the ISWAP attack.

A security source in the North East told PRNigeria that the ISWAP fighters first attacked the Rural Urban Migration Site (RUGA) at Pombom Baliya Village, about five kilometers from a military base in Gubio.

He further disclosed that the ISWAP elements thereafter fled towards Gadei Village in Nganzai town.

“Beside the abduction, the terrorists also went away with one White Hilux patrol vehicle,” the source said.

However, an intelligence operative of the Nigerian military told PRNigeria that all the security agents abducted escaped when the army troops were engaging the terrorists in a gun battle at Nganzai.

