Military sustains onslaught against terrorists, eliminate, apprehend scores -DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops have sustained ground and air offensives against terrorists and eliminated scores in various theatres of operations across the country.

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops have sustained ground and air offensives against terrorists and eliminated scores in various theatres of operations across the country.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, made this known in a weekly report of ongoing military operations on Thursday in Abuja.

Kangye said the military recorded numerous successes between April 10 and April 17, in collaboration with other security agencies and hybrid forces.

According to him, troops have also sustained their act of bravery, discipline, and professionalism in the face of evolving security threats, neutralising several insurgents, rescued hostages, and apprehended suspects as well as recovered arms and stolen crude oil.

In the North East, Kangye said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai, recorded surrendering of scores of terrorists comprising adult males, adult females and some children within the theatre of operation.

He said the troops, in conjunction with Hybrid Forces, conducted offensive operations including fighting patrols, raids and clearance operations in Konduga, Kukawa, Abadam and Mobbar in Borno as well as Gujba in Yobe.

According to him, Troops intercepted seven terrorists’ logistics suppliers and recovered logistics supplies from them as well as a vehicle and some motorcycles.

In North West, Kangye revealed that troops of Operation Fansan Yamma neutralised several terrorists including an identified terrorists kingpin, Bello Kaura in an air interdiction.

He added that several others were apprehended with weapons, motorcycles and livestock recovered, while 17 kidnapped victims were rescued.

According to him, troops arrested 13 suspected terrorists and a gunrunner in Giwa and Chikun Local Government Areas of Kaduna State as well as Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara, during the period.

In North Central, he said the troops of Operation Safe Haven, conducted offensive operations, made contact with terrorists in Barkin Ladi, Wase, Jos South, Mangu and Bassa Local Government Areas of Plateau as well as Jama’a and Sanga Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

Kangye said that troops had during the operations, neutralised several extremists, apprehended many and rescued about 21 kidnapped victims.

“Items recovered from the criminals include weapons, assorted ammunition, extra magazines, vehicles, motorcycles and some cows.

“Similarly, on April 11 and April 12, troops, acting on credible intelligence, arrested eight suspected criminals/kidnapers.

“We are committed to take the battle to the enemy to deny them freedom of action, thereby making them thirst for surrender.

“Our operations have continued across various theatres of operations comprising the North East, North West, North Central South- South and other regions where terrorists and criminal elements seek to disrupt peace and stability.

“Thus, troops remain committed to their constitutional responsibility of safeguarding the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Nigeria, as well as ensuring the safety and security of all citizens,” he said.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)