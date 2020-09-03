Military sustains onslaught against terrorists, criminals

The Defence Headquarters says the military, in collaboration with other security agencies, have sustained onslaught against terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements across the country.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, said this while giving the weekly updates on military operations across the country on Thursday in Abuja.

Enenche said that between Aug. 27 and Sept. 3, troops had conducted several clearance operations and constant Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance missions as well as intensive air strikes.

According to him, the operations have considerably put the activities of the terrorists’ in check.

“In addition to these kinetic operations, the Armed Forces of Nigeria have not relented in its non kinetic operations in various parts of the North-East zone.

“Within the week under review, the gallant troops working together with other security agencies conducted several clearance operations and repelled BHT/ISWAP attacks on own troops and civilian locations in Yobe State.

“The operations led to the neutralisation of three BHT/ISWAP fighters and recovery of caches of arms and ammunition. In the same vein, 6 terrorists and armed bandits were arrested and currently being profiled for necessary action.

“Meanwhile, the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole destroyed some compounds housing BHT/ISWAP fighters leading to killing of scores at Kaza along Gulumba Gana – Kumshe axis in Borno on Sept. 1,” he said.

In the North-Central, Enenche disclosed that the troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke conducted raids, ambushes and clearance patrols at various locations which resulted in appreciable successes.

He added that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke conducted aggressive intensive kinetic operations at identified bandits’ enclaves at Uttu in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

According to him, the successful operation resulted in the neutralization of several bandits, not less than 410 members of the Darul Salam Terrorists group, surrendered to the gallant troops and other security agencies deployed.

“This was followed by a robust clearance patrol around the same area which resulted in a raid on a Darul Salam terrorists’ bomb-making factory.

“In the course of the operation, troops recovered several Improvised Explosive Device making materials, six rocket launcher bombs, 10 locally made hand grenades and one Rocket Propelled Grenade bomb fuse.

“The camp was subsequently destroyed. In the follow-up operations, troops mopped-up additional 290 terrorists’ family members, as well as the destruction of their camps and hideouts between Koton Karfe in Kogi and parts of Nasarawa States,” he said.

The coordinator further disclosed that troops of Operations Hadarin Daji and Sahel Sanity continued to dominate the North-West against armed bandits during the period under review.

He said the troops had on Aug. 28, laid ambush on suspected bandits who attempted to invade Gobirawa village but were repelled by combined effort of troops and local vigilante.

According to him, troops deployed at Zakka acting on credible intelligence arrested three suspected armed bandits who were identified by locals to be members of a syndicate terrorising the general area.

“During preliminary investigation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in recent cattle rustling and other criminal activities at Kwaya, Sabon Birni and Baure villages.

“All arrested suspects are undergoing interrogation while effort is ongoing to apprehend other criminals in the general area,” he said.

In the South-South zone, Enenche said that troops of Operation Delta Safe had also continued to degrade the activities of economic saboteurs in the zone.

He said that a patrol team on Aug 31 intercepted and arrested three medium size wooden boats laden with 796 bags of 50kg of foreign parboiled smuggled rice from Republic of Cameroon around Parrot Island and Ikang creek.

According to him, the patrol team had also intercepted and arrested five medium size wooden boats laden with 120 drums of product suspected to be Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) with nine suspects around Effiat Waterways and James Town respectively between Aug 27 and Aug. 30.

“The suspects and items recovered are currently in custody and will soon be handed over to the appropriate prosecuting agency.

“Similarly, within the week under review, Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder patrol team located and dismantled an illegal refining site at Busonomei Kiriyo.

“The site had a metal reservoir laden with an estimated 578 barrels of crude oil which was impounded.

“In another development, troops of 16 Brigade Garrison on Aug. 27 , discovered and destroyed an illegal refinery at Abbissa in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State,” he said.

In the South West, the coordinator disclosed that troops of Operation AWATSE had intensify the fight against pipeline vandals, economic saboteurs and other criminal elements.

He explained that Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT conducted patrols of creeks and discovered 350 litres of Premium Motor Spirit contained in seven jerrycans of 50 litres hidden in the bush at Akimbo and Orita on the Atlas Cove Island.

He added that the Base also discovered 600 litres of PMS in 12 jerrycans of 50 litres hidden in a bush at Akaraba. (NAN)