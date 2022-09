Nigeria’s Major General Abdullahi Maikano, the Organisation of Military Sports for Africa (OSMA) President, decorating the Chief of Defence Staff of the Congolese Armed Forces, Army General Mbala Munsese Celestine with the prestigious OSMA Order of Merit (The Grand Officer).

Major General Abdullahi Maikano, the OSMA President decorating CISM/OSMA Chief Delegate of RDC, Brigadier General Boyombo Engemba Ade Richard, with the OSMA Order of Merit (Officer) for his constant support and contribution to the ideals of OSMA.

Major General Abdullahi Maikano decorating the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Minister of Defence Dr. Gilbert Kabanda Kurengha with OSMA Order of Merit Award during the working visit in Kinshasa.

Major General Abdullahi Maikano, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Minister of Defence Dr. Gilbert Kabanda Kurengha other awardees and senior military officers in a group photograph during the working visit in Kinshasa.

