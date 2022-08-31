Military Sports: General Maikano commences visit to DRC, Republic of Congo

Group Photo with the Minister of Defence Dr.Gilbert KABANDA KURHENGA. 4th from the right during the working visit in Kinshasa

The President of the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA) and Vice President of the International Military Sports Council (CISM), Nigeria’s Major General Abdullahi Maikano, has commenced a week working visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Congo.

The purpose of the visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo is to discuss and assess the level of the country’s preparation for the forthcoming Great Lakes African Military Games to be hosted by the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2023. The Great Lakes countries comprises Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

While the aim of the visit to the Republic of Congo by the Military Sports Chief is to commission the new OSMA Central Liaison Office in Brazzaville and to revive the African Military Basketball Championship to be hosted in the Republic of Congo at a later date.

In a related development, Niger Republic will host the novel edition of General Lucky Eluonye Onyenuchea Irabor, Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff’s Sahel Games for Peace and Solidarity 2023 in Niamey, Niger Republic. The participation countries in the military sports fiesta are Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Libya, Mali, Mauritania, the host Niger, Nigeria and Senegal.

It will be recalled that Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff General Lucky Eluonye Onyenuchea Irabor, has approved the hosting of the African Military Games in Abuja 2024 which will involves Athletics, Archery, Basketball, Badminton, Boxing, Football, Golf and Handball. Others include Judo, Rollers skate, Shooting, Swimming, Squash, Table Tennis, Tennis, Taekwondo and Wrestling.

