Military, security agencies working in synergy to tackle security threats – Air Chief

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal, Sadiq Abubakar says the military and other security agencies are working in synergy to achieve the nation’s strategy to defeat the threats to national security.

Abubakar stated this during the graduation of 182 students of Junior Course 89 of Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC)J aji in Kaduna on Friday.

The Air Chief was represented by AVM Isiaka Amao, Chief of Policy and Plan NAF Headquarters.

NAN report that the course comprised of 182 students who were assembled on 3 Jan. 3, 2020.

The students include 89 Nigerian Army officers, 45 Nigerian Navy officers, 30 Nigerian Air Force officers and 12 non-military students.

The non-military students were drawn from the Nigerian Customs Service, Federal Road Safety Corps as well as other paramilitary and Security agencies.

There were also seven international officers comprising 2 from Gambia and one each from the Republics of Burkina Faso, Cameroun, Cote D’Ivoire, Ghana and Togo.

Abubakar said the political, economic, diplomatic, social and military lines are all working in synergy to achieve “our strategic end-state; which is to “defeat the threats to our national security.’

“As part of military efforts to uphold this drive, this morning, the college will be graduating professionally qualified tactical and Grade 3 staff officers of our armed forces, ministries, departments and agencies as well as mid-career officers from sister countries.

Abubakar said the mission of the college was to develop the professional knowledge and understanding of selected officers of the armed forces in order to prepare them for increasing responsibilities in staff and command appointments.

According to Abubakar, the junior course was structured to lay a solid foundation and prepare the officers for operational level field and staff work.

“I am aware that the junior course curriculum is constantly being reviewed to enable you cope with the ever-changing nature of warfare, insurgency, terrorism, and militancy amongst others.

“As you return to your countries, units and organisations, I want you to bear in mind that you will be entrusted with leadership positions that would challenge and test the skills you have acquired whilst on this course.

“For officers of the armed forces of Nigeria, your sense of judgement in applying these skills would even be more useful now than ever, bearing in mind the contemporary challenges of security confronting our country.

“In this regard, you must uphold the highest standards of discipline, character, integrity, excellence, service and teamwork, as well as respect the rule of law and human rights in your service to the nation.

Abubakar reminded the officers that the moment the commandant confers on them the appellation Passed Junior Staff Course (pjsc), they ceased to have excuse for failure to achieve results and exceed the expectations of their ranks and grades.

He said: “As the federal government continues to pursue the next level agenda, you should take note that much more will be required of the military.

”Our actions, particularly during counter insurgency operations are crucial and must be guided by the Armed Forces Act, Standing Operating Procedures and Rules of Engagement.

“It is therefore pertinent that you always conduct yourselves in a manner befitting of an officer and a gentleman when discharging your duties in line with global best practices,’’ he said.

He reminded the students that on the global scene the world been miniaturised by information communication technology.

“We have seen vast oceans reduced to mere ponds, and the domino effect of citizen uprisings spreading rapidly from one country to the other. No nation, no matter how powerful, can claim to be an island unto itself in our present world,’’ Abubakar said.

Earlier, the commandant of AFCSC, AVM Abubakar Imam, said the Junior course 89 was for 23 weeks course but ran for 25 weeks for peculiar reasons of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Imam said the course featured intense field training and academic activities designed to build the capacity of young officers with the appropriate skills to function as Grade 3 staff officers.

He said the course would also prepare them to function effectively as tactical level officers/commanders in the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Ministries, Departments and Agencies and defence forces of friendly countries.

“Furthermore, the Course is aimed at developing command, leadership, management, analytical and communication skills of the students in order to equip them to efficiently operate during single service, joint, combined and multi-agency operations,’’ he said. (NAN)

