Thursday, January 18, 2024
Military rescues 9 kidnap victims, arrests 2 suspects in Benue

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
Troops of  Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) in collaboration with the police and other security agencies,   have rescued 9 kidnap victims and arrested two suspects in Benue .

The Force Commander, OPWS, Maj.Gen. Sunday Igbinomwanhia, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Makurdi .

He said that troops rescued the victims and arrested the  suspects during an operation  on Tuesday  at Owukpa forest in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of the state.

Igbinomwanhia added that the rescued victims comprised  eight females  and a male.

He said the operation followed the kidnap of passengers transiting in a commercial bus along Otukpo – Enugu Road on Jan 11.

During the firefight, the kidnappers fled their hideout due to our superior fire power, abandoning their victims in the process.

“Some of the items recovered at the scene, include one AK 47 rifle and 10 mobile phones.

“The rescued victims were immediately moved to the Sector Headquarters for First Aid attention, “he said

He added that the victims  were later  allowed to proceed to their respective destinations after debriefing.

Igbinomwahia said the suspects and all items recovered during the raid  had been handed over to the police for further action.

The Commander thanked residents  for providing the  information that led to the discovery of the hideout of the criminals and  subsequent rescue of the victims.

He also urged  residents of  neighbouring states of Nasarawa  State and Taraba ,to continue to make use of the emergency numbers provided by the command towards providing credible information on suspicious criminal activities for action.

(NAN)

By Emmanuel Antswen

