Military rescue 2 kidnap victims in Plateau 

Troops of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) maintaining peace in Plateau and environs, have rescued two kidnap victims from their abductors.

Maj. Ishaku Takwa, the Media Officer of the task force made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Jos.

Takwa said the rescued victims are Mrs Tabitha Silas, wife of Deputy Chief of Staff, Plateau Government House and Dr Audu Samuel, the Chief Medical Director, Allah Na Kowa Clinic and Maternity, Barkin Ladi.

He explained that the victims who were kidnapped by the same gang, from their separate residence in Jos and Barkin Ladi on Jan. 9 and Jan 10 respectively, were rescued by the troops on Tuesday.

“Troops of OPSH have rescued Mrs Tabitha Silas, the wife of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Deputy Governor’s office Plateau state, from kidnappers.

“Silas was also rescued along with Dr Audu Samuel, the Medical Director Allah Na Kowa Clinic and Maternity Barkin Ladi.

“Silas was kidnapped on Sunday, Jan. 9 at her residence in little Rayfield Jos, while Samuel was kidnapped on Monday , Jan 10, at his residence in Barkin Ladi by the same gang.

” The rescued victims have been reunited with their families, “he said.

Takwa promised to furnish the media with details on the matter later. (NAN)

