‎Military Rejects Amnesty Report, Affirms Commitment to Human Rights in Ongoing Operations

‎The Nigerian Armed Forces have strongly rejected allegations raised in Amnesty International’s latest report published on May 29, 2025, which accused military personnel of human rights violations in ongoing counterinsurgency and internal security operations.



‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎In an official response issued on May 30, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, described the report as “misleading, unsubstantiated, and unbalanced,” arguing that it failed to acknowledge the complex realities of Nigeria’s security environment and the efforts of the Armed Forces to protect civilian lives while restoring peace.



‎ “We categorically reject the claims presented by Amnesty International. These assertions are not only one-sided, but they are also inconsistent with the realities on the ground and the standards our forces operate under,” said Major General Kangye.



‎Amnesty’s press release had alleged cases of arbitrary arrests, unlawful detentions, and excessive use of force by the Nigerian military, particularly in the Northeast and Southeast theatres. The organization called for independent investigations into alleged abuses and demanded greater accountability from the Armed Forces.



‎However, the military insists that its operations are guided by strict adherence to international humanitarian law and rules of engagement.



‎“Our troops are regularly trained in human rights law, and all operations are carried out with precision and respect for the dignity of civilian populations,” Kangye stated. “We have internal mechanisms in place to investigate any reported misconduct, and where credible evidence exists, appropriate disciplinary measures are taken.”



‎The Defence Headquarters also questioned the timing and methodology of Amnesty’s release, suggesting that it could undermine ongoing efforts to stabilize troubled regions and embolden criminal elements.



‎“We urge organisations like Amnesty International to engage constructively and verify their claims with facts from credible, independent sources rather than fueling public distrust,” Kangye continued. “These types of reports, if unchecked, can demoralize our troops and embolden enemies of the state.”



‎The Armed Forces emphasized that their operations—spanning counterterrorism efforts in the North East, anti-oil theft operations in the South South, and anti-banditry missions in the North West—have led to major successes, including the rescue of hundreds of kidnapped victims, arrests of terrorist collaborators, and the dismantling of illegal bunkering networks.



‎“Our men and women in uniform put their lives on the line daily. While no institution is perfect, it is unfair to malign their sacrifice with broad-brush accusations lacking rigorous evidence,” said the DDMO.



‎Major General Kangye reaffirmed the military’s openness to scrutiny but called for balance and fairness in reporting.



‎“We remain accountable to Nigerians and uphold the principles of justice. Allegations of misconduct, when genuine, are never swept under the rug. But we expect civil society organisations to be objective and not become unwitting tools in the hands of those who seek to destabilize our country.”



‎As tensions between security forces and human rights watchdogs continue to surface, the military’s response signals a broader struggle over narrative and legitimacy in the fight against terrorism and insecurity.



‎The Defence Headquarters concluded its statement with a pledge to continue upholding professional standards, protect human lives, and maintain open channels for public engagement.



‎“We will continue to carry out our constitutional duties with integrity and without prejudice. Our priority remains the safety and stability of the nation,” Kangye said.



