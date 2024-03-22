Military recovers decomposing hearts of killed personnel in Delta

The Defence Headquarters DHQ Abuja says decomposing hearts of killed soldiers in Delta state have been recovered as the military continues in the manhunt for the perpetrators.

Maj-Gen Edward Buba, the Director Defence Media Operations (DDMO) who disclosed this in a statement on Friday stated that the ongoing counter-insurgency and counter terrorist operation across the country is a fight for “our sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation”.

Buba assured that troops would continue to put themselves in harms way in order protect and secure the citizens of this country.

He said,”Consequent upon these operations, troops rescued several kidnapped hostages, reunited them with their loved ones. Troops also disrupted untoward activities of terrorist, thereby preventing them from carrying out acts of terror or harming citizens.

“Troops have continued a manhunt for the perpetrators of the barbaric killing of 18 soldiers that occurred on 14 Mar 24. Accordingly, clearance operations as well as cordon and search were conducted to among other things recover the weapons of the deceased soldiers. Some of the communities in which troops have operates include: Akugbene, Ukuama and Okoloba Communities in Ugheli and Ugheli South of Delta State. Others are; Ukuama Amusamo, Akwagbe, Arhavwarien,Pirigbene and Igbomatoro Communities all in Delta State.

“The decomposing hearts of some of the killed soldiers were recovered during search, while the manhunt (continues)

with no significant arrest yet made.”

Maj-Gen Buba disclosed that troops during the week eliminated 106 terrorist and made 103 arrest, among other successes recorded.

“Across theatres of operation in the country. Troops during the week neutralised 106 terrorist and made 103 arrest. Troops also arrested 22 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 96 kidnapped hostages. In the SS, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of Seven Hundred and and Fifty Four Million One Hundred and Forty Nine Thousand and Six Hundred Naira (N754,149,600.00) only.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 171 assorted weapons and 2,452 assorted ammunition. The breakdown as follows: 47 AK47 rifles, one PKT gun, 18 pump action rifles, 17 locally fabricated guns, 14 dane guns, 12 locally fabricated pistols, one fabricated revolver, one hand grenade, 81mm mortar bomb, one mortar tube and 4 bandoliers

“Others are: 995 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 468 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 317 live cartridges, 125 rounds of 9mm ammo, 313 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo, 13 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm, 19 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm, 167 empty shells of 7.62mm special ammo, 45 empty shells of 7.62mm NATO, 72 empty cases of cartridges, 14 magazines, 10 vehicles, 23 motorcycles, 19 mobile phones, one bicycles, 4 baofeng radios, and the sum of N112,920.00 amongst other items.

“Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 51 dugout pits, 17 boats, 15 storage tanks and 4 vehicles. Other items recovered incl 21 cooking ovens, 3 pumping machines and 40 illegal refining sites. Troops recovered 772,350 litres of stolen crude oil, 80,530 litres of illegally refined AGO and 1,500 litres of DPK,” he stated.

Gen. Buba added,”Significantly, there is a viral video of person admitting to have perpertrated the killings of the soldier in Delta State. The video among other things helps to narrow investigations to persons of interest and their cohorts.

“Accordingly, the state governments and host communities of these personalities are required to assist instigation in flushing the out. There can be no hiding place for perpetrators of such dastardly act against our nation. This is a clarion call to duty by members of those communities and the state governments.”

By Chimezie Godfrey