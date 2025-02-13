Military Recovers Aircraft Engines, Eliminates 88 Terrorists,  Rescues Over 100 Hostages – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters has announced the recovery of two calibrated aircraft engines from a long-unidentified aircraft crash site in the North East. Additionally, it was reported that troops eliminated 88 terrorists over the past week.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Defence Headquarters has announced the recovery of two calibrated aircraft engines from a long-unidentified aircraft crash site in the North East. Additionally, it was reported that troops eliminated 88 terrorists over the past week.

Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, the Director of Defence Media Operations, shared these details while briefing the media on the recent operations of the armed forces on Thursday in Abuja. He explained that the recovered aircraft engines had been handed over to the Nigerian Air Force for further investigation.

Kangye further disclosed that the troops apprehended 138 suspects, rescued 46 kidnapped hostages, and recovered 104 weapons and 2,639 rounds of assorted ammunition during the week. The recovered items included 55 AK47 rifles, 20 locally fabricated guns, eight dane guns, 18 pump action guns, 1,826 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, and 376 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, among other arms and ammunition.

In the North East, Kangye mentioned that the troops of Operation Hadin Kai facilitated the surrender of 65 terrorists, including 12 adult males, 19 adult females, and 34 children. The operation also led to the neutralization of 22 terrorists, the arrest of 13 others, the rescue of 34 kidnapped hostages, and the recovery of weapons and ammunition.

In the North West, Kangye reported that the troops of Operation FASAN YAMMA neutralized 58 terrorists, arrested 11 others, and rescued 16 kidnapped hostages. Meanwhile, under Operation WHIRL PUNCH, troops apprehended 51 violent extremists and criminals, recovering various arms and items.

In the North Central region, Kangye highlighted that troops from Operation Safe Haven neutralized one extremist, arrested 51 violent criminals, and rescued 11 hostages. He also noted that under Operation Whirl Stroke, three violent extremists were neutralized, 14 apprehended, and 12 hostages rescued.

The Defence spokesperson also spoke on the achievements in the South-South region, where troops of Operation Delta Safe intensified efforts against crude oil theft. They destroyed 42 illegal refining sites, seized 497,152 liters of stolen crude oil, and recovered 142,000 liters of illegally refined AGO and 4,075 liters of PMS, among other items.

In the South East, Kangye reported that the troops of Operation UDO KA neutralized four IPOB/ESN terrorists, arrested six others, and rescued four hostages. A cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered during this operation.

Kangye concluded by stating that all recovered items, arrested suspects, and rescued hostages had been handed over to the relevant authorities for further action. He assured the public that the armed forces will continue to carry out their constitutional duties to protect the lives and properties of all Nigerians.

