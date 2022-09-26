Military pension: Board yet to fix date for verification of pensioners

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Military Pensions Board (MPB) says it is yet to fix date for verification of military pensioners urging them to disregard the publication which said the exercise would commence on Nov. 26.

The Public Relations Officer of the board, Flt.-Lt. Abdullahi Gambo, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Gambo described the information as fake, saying that it did not emanate from the board.

He clarified that the purported story was lifted from the website of a popular newspaper which was published in 2017 during the preparation for the 2017 verification exercise.

“Although, the board is working towards conducting a verification exercise of military pensioners on its payroll, the board will adequately inform military pensioners of the date and time when all preparation for the exercise are concluded.

“Accordingly, our esteemed military retirees are please urged to remain calm and patient.

“Finally, all military pensioners are advised to always rely on established official means of communication provided by the board to source their information.

“Pensioners can call the Board on 09087447782 or 09087994694 or send an email to [email protected] in order to confirm any issue that concerns them,” he added.

He said the board appreciated the retirees for their usual support and understanding. (NAN)

