‎Military Operations Foil Over ₦1bn in Oil Theft, Rescue Hundreds in May Counter-Offensive

‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎The Nigerian Armed Forces, in a sweeping nationwide campaign throughout May 2025, recorded significant victories against insurgency, banditry, and oil theft — foiling crude oil theft valued at over ₦1.05 billion and rescuing more than 150 kidnapped victims across multiple theatres of operation.



‎At a monthly media briefing in Abuja, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, announced that the military had conducted both kinetic and non-kinetic operations aimed at stabilising volatile regions and securing national assets. He emphasized the commitment of the Armed Forces to transparency, national interest, and operational excellence.



‎”Our troops have displayed exemplary courage, professionalism, and resilience in confronting a complex and evolving security landscape. Their sacrifices are the bedrock of our military effectiveness.



‎”Operation DELTA SAFE led the charge in combating economic sabotage, intercepting 853,236 litres of stolen crude oil, 214,147 litres of illegally refined diesel (AGO), and other petroleum products. In total, the value of the intercepted materials was pegged at ₦1,056,956,819,” said Major General Kangye



‎According to him, troops also dismantled 97 illegal refining sites and seized over 488 equipment including pumping machines, tricycles, and 23 vehicles.



‎”In follow-up operations across Delta, Rivers, and Bayelsa states, 65 suspected oil thieves were arrested and substantial arms and ammunition recovered.



‎”The scale of economic sabotage being thwarted underscores the strategic importance of these operations in the Niger Delta,” Kangye added.



‎He revealed that in the Northeast, Operation HADIN KAI saw increased momentum as troops rescued 16 kidnapped victims and neutralised terrorists during offensives in Bama, Gwoza, Damboa, and Chibok. Perhaps most notably, scores of fighters from both ISWAP and Boko Haram surrendered to the Nigerian military.



‎“From May 22 to 28, we witnessed a notable wave of surrenders by terrorists, including women and children. This reflects the increasing pressure we are applying on enemy combatants,



‎”Additionally, 23 suspected terrorist collaborators and logistics suppliers were arrested, with seizures including IED-making materials, motorcycles, and over ₦557,000 in cash,” the DDMO noted.



‎He also stated that Operation FANSAN YAMMA, operating in Katsina, Zamfara, and Sokoto States, recorded the rescue of over 100 kidnap victims using non-violent approaches. Offensive patrols in Danmusa, Sabon Birni, and Maradun LGAs resulted in the death of several terrorists and the recovery of arms, bombs, and communication gadgets.



‎In the North Central, he said Joint Task Forces under Operations SAFE HAVEN and WHIRL STROKE also delivered key wins.” Troops arrested 20 suspected criminals in Kaduna, Plateau, and Nasarawa States and rescued at least 35 kidnap victims. In a strategic operation on May 22, suspected gunrunners were intercepted in the FCT’s Abaji Area Council.



‎“We remain resolute in eliminating threats to national security from both known and clandestine actors,” Kangye affirmed.



‎He revealed that troops of Operation UDO KA in the South East uncovered and destroyed a terrorist camp in Ugwunagbo, Abia State. Recovered items included machine guns, laptops, over ₦11 million in local currency and $27,000 in foreign currency. Meanwhile, in Imo and Abia States, troops arrested six suspects in possession of over 50 ATM cards, Biafran currency, and mobile devices.



‎Throughout the operations, Major General Kangye reiterated that civilian protection remains paramount, with all activities aligned to international standards for minimizing collateral damage.



‎ “We are adapting to the realities of modern warfare, and public trust is central to our strategy,” he said.



‎As Nigeria faces persistent internal security challenges, the military’s latest report underscores a determined and coordinated response across all geopolitical zones. With sustained pressure and increasing community collaboration, the Armed Forces aim to ensure stability, security, and the return of normalcy in troubled areas.



‎“Our forces remain vigilant, adaptable, and ready to overcome any obstacle. We will continue to communicate transparently with Nigerians,” Kangye concluded.



