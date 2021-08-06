Military operations delay school resumption, slow infrastructure projects -Officials

Kaduna State Government says it has agreed to delay the resumption of schools just as infrastructure projects in high risk areas will be put on hold for security reasons.

The delay in resumption of schools was announced in a statement Friday jointly signed by Shehu Usman Muhammad,Commissioner of Education and Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner of Internal Security & Home Affairs.

Accordingto the statement, “As the security operations proceed, the Kaduna State Government has been advised to postpone the resumption of schools, previously scheduled for 9th August 2021, and to pause the continuation of infrastructure projects and construction in high-risk areas, while awaiting further assessments by the security agencies.

“The Kaduna State Government has accepted the security advisory, and hereby directs total compliance by all schools, and agencies involved in delivering infrastructure projects in high-risk areas. New dates for school resumption will be announced based on security assessments.

Meanwhile, the officials said Kaduna State Government has commended the military and police high commands for the ongoing security operations against armed bandits across the state.

The joint statement Friday also said the government praised the doggedness and courage of officers and troops carrying out air and ground operations around the Kaduna/Niger/Katsina/Plateau and Zamfara boundaries.

KDSG has also requested the military and police high commands to expand the operations to newly identified hideouts, the statement added.

“While wishing the military and security agencies resounding success against the bandits, KDSG appeals for the understanding of all citizens for any inconvenience and urges all residents to be patient and to report any security issues to the security agencies”, the two Commissioners said.

