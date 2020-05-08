Military operation kills militia leader in Benue – DHQ

A special military Task Force, code named “Operation Whirl Stroke” (OPWS), charged with flushing out bandits and other criminal gangs in Benue and three other states in North Central Nigeria, says it has neutralised a notorious militia leader in Benue.

A statement by the Defense Headquarters, signed by its Coordinator, Defense Media Operations, Maj-Gen John Enenche, on Friday in Makurdi, said the militia leader, Terungwa Igbawua, alias “Orjondu”, was killed in a hideout off Katsina-Ala/Zaki Biam highway.

The statement blamed Orjondu for most highway robberies, kidnappings, gun-running, assassinations and cattle rustling in parts of Benue.

The statement stated that the OPWS tracking team in conjunction with Special Forces troops of Sector 2, deployed to Zaki Biam carried the raid on a criminal hideout located at off Zaki Biam Katsina-Ala highway where the militia leader was killed.

It also described Orjondu as the most wanted criminal in the state after Terwase Akwaza, popularly known as Gana.

Eneche, who commented the gallantry of the officers, described the operation as “Commando” type and explained that the task force had been on the trail of the wanted criminal for some time.

“He was responsible for kidnapping, armed robbery, assassination, gun-running and other criminal activities around Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo Local Government Areas (LGA’s) for many years.

“Items recovered from him include One AK 47 Rifle, One locally made Rifle, One AK 47 magazine with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special and some charms.

“The Military High Command congratulates Operation Whirl Stroke for their exploits in recent times,” the statement read in part. (NAN)

