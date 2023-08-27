Military onslaught forcing bandits, terrorists to become desperate – Group

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Nigeria Peace Advocates (NPA), a non-partisan group, says the intensity of military onslaught against bandits and insurgents in the North East and North West is making them to become desperate.

This is contained in a statement by the Secretary of the group, Mr Bernard Udu, on Sunday in Abuja.

Udu called on Nigerians to continue to support and pray for the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

According to him, the military under the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, had demonstrated capacity to defend the country against the enemies of peace.

He said bandits and terrorists in the two geo political zones were already feeling the heat of intensified military operations across the country, hence their desperation.

He described the recent death of some troops who paid the supreme price while responding to terrorists’ attacks in Niger as very painful, adding that the military had demonstrated unwavering commitment to duty.

“No matter the level of their desperation, Nigerians are solidly behind the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the leadership of Gen. Musa.

“We must stand behind our troops who continue to make sacrifices for the peace and stability of our country. We must not give in to those whose actions are inimical to peace and development.

“NPA, once more send our heartfelt condolences to the CDS, the AFN and families of the deceased personnel.

“Nigerians are behind you and we stand in hope that very soon, there will be light at the end of the tunnel,” he added. (NAN)

