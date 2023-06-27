Military officers’ wives honour Mrs Irabor as new DEPOWA President assumes office

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Wives of military officers under the aegis of Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA) on Tuesday, honoured their immediate past president, Mrs Vickie Irabor.

This came as Mrs Irabor handed over the mantle of leadership of the association to the new president and wife of the new Chief Defence Staff (CDS), Mrs Oghogho Musa.

In her maiden remarks, Mrs Musa thanked God for grace and mercy towards her husband to become the defence chief and expressed her readiness to serve with passion and dedication.

She commended her predecessor for her remarkable leadership, love, care and dedication to DEPOWA, promising to sustain the passion and love for humanity.

She also promised to prioritise the welfare and wellbeing of members and work to foster an inclusive and supporting environment that would promote the growth of DEPOWA.

“I wish you God’s love and blessing as you begin a new life outside the Barracks.

“I stand today inspired by the legacy of those who came before me and committed to building upon the foundation laid by my predecessors, ready to fulfill our humanitarian and social objectives.

“I implore you to join me in this noble cause, let us harness our strengths, talents and resources to uplift our association and provide opportunities that bring hope for all.

“Collectively, we can create a lasting impact and make alot of difference in the life of those we serve.

“I pledge to uphold the values of accountability, transparency and good governance in all activities of DEPOWA.

“I will prioritise the welfare and wellbeing of our esteemed members and work to foster an inclusive and supporting environment that promotes the growth of our association in collaboration with you,” she said.

In her valedictory remarks, the former DEPOWA president, Mrs Irabor, thanked all officers’ wives for supporting their husbands in their roles of defending the nation, as well as the team that made her tenure a success.

She said that DEPOWA had in the last two years, embarked on a journey of transformation, empowerment and community service.

Mrs Irabor added that DEPOWA had implemented numerous projects and initiatives that had positively impacted the lives of members and the wider military and police community.

She prayed for the new president to lead with passion, wisdom and compassion and take DEPOWA to greater heights.

“I have full confidence in her and the Presidents of NAOWA, NOWA, NAFOWA and POWA for your abilities to carry on the vision and mission of DEPOWA, to build on the foundation laid by our Golden leaders,” she added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event had in attendance the presidents of the Nigerian army, navy, air force and police officers’ wives association and their members.

There was also an empowerment of widows and less privileged with bags of rice and other food items among others. (NAN)

