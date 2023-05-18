Military offensive forces 511 terrorists to surrender in North-East – DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

Intensified military onslaughts has forced several terrorists to surrender to troops in the North-East zone of the country says Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen Musa Danmadami disclosed this on Thursday while briefing newsmen on troops activities and operational successes being recorded in the various operational theaters within the 6 geo-political zones of the country.

Danmadami disclosed that in the past 2 weeks, both kinetic and non-kinetic operations were conducted in the various theatres of operations, with significant results recorded.

He said in the North-East zone troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North East zone of the country have sustained the offensive against terrorist and other criminal elements within the zone through intense ground and air operations, which yielded tremendous successes.

He revealed that 511 terrorists and their members surrendered to troops; and that most of them confessed to the fact that the military offensive targeted at terrorist enclaves left them with no other choice but to throw in the towel.

Danmadami also disclosed that 26 Boko-Haram terrorists were neutralized while 25 logistics suppliers were arrested. He added that a large cache of arms and ammunition were equally recovered.

He said,”Troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North East zone of the country have sustained the offensive against terrorist and other criminal elements within the zone through intense ground and air operations, which yielded tremendous successes. Between 3 to 12 May 2023, troops conducted offensive and clearance operations at terrorists enclaves and camps at different location in Sambisa forest and villages within Bama, Damboa, Gwoza and Kaga Local Government Areas of Borno State.

“In these operations troops had several fierce encounters with Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists during which 15 terrorists were neutralized while others fled with gun shot wounds. During the operations troops recovered 10 AK47 rifles, 8 SMGs, 15 grenades, 2 pump action guns, 1 LMG gun, 1 Ma rifle, 2 AA barrel, 12 dane guns, 25 AK47 magazines, 2 double barrel guns, 3,896 rounds of .50 inch, 1,802 rounds of 12.7mm x 19, 1,475 rounds of 9mm, 86 rounds 12.7mm x 108mm API, 183 rounds of shilka, 60 rounds of 40mm BGL, 2 rounds of 7.62mm x 39 B/SP, 34 cartons of sig pistol ammo, 124 RPG bombs, 50 x 36 hand grenade, 5 SMK bombs, 13 RPG tubes, 8 x 76mm bombs, 130 smoke grenades (teargas), 13 x PG 42 grenade and 247 rounds x 38mm SMK bombs.

“Others include 15 RPG tail pin, 245 rounds of 7.62mm special, 148 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 1 G3 skeletal weapon, 2 AK47 working parts, 2 mortar bombs, 2 x 60mm mortar tube, 1 shoulder grenade launcher, 8 propeller charge (155 gun), 2 vickers MBT bore sighting equipment, 1 charger for 125mm, 4 RKT 73mm PG9 base, 3 fuse for 105, 2 scrap for AK47 rifle (police type), 1 scrap FN magazine, 194 fuse for 122mm D30 HW bombs, 41 fuse for 155mm bombs, 20 fuse for 82mm mortar, 5 illum fuse, 1 tripod stand, 6 non electric detonator, 1 tool box containing several weapon parts, 1 SPG stand, 1 lister generator, 1 welding machine, 1 water heater, 1 exhaust, 3 mortar base plates, large quantities of Improvised Explosive Device making materials and terrorist flag.

“Also on 12 May 2023 troops on fighting patrol came in contact with terrorists at Fadondiya in Abadam Local Government Area of Borno State and following the fire fight, the terrorist fed. Troops exploited the general area and recovered 2 Gun Trucks, 2 AA gun, 1 RPG tube, 2 AK47 rifles, 1 RPG bombs, 387 rounds of 12.7mm ammo, 440 rounds of 7.62mm x 54 ammo, 364 rounds of 7.62 x 50mm (NATO) and 3 buffalo GT tyres.

“Furthermore, between 4 to 12 May 2023, troops arrested 25 Boko Haram /Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists logistics suppliers at different locations within the theatre of operations and recovered 75 bags of fertilizers, 7 vehicles, 2 drums of Premium Motor Spirit, 6 gallons of engine oil, 7 drums of water, 3 bags of grains, 3 bags of salt, 1 carton of maggi seasoning, 12 hose cables, 8 new tyres, 1 carton of bulbs, 13 bicycle chains, 15 bicycles free wheels, 25 mobile phones, 12 air pumps, 4 brakes, 7 pedals and the sum of Sixty Nine Thousand Five Hundred and Twenty Naira (N69,550.00) only amongst other items.”

Danmadami added,”Equally, on 6 May 2023, troops on fighting patrol rescued one Saratu Dauda, one of the adopted Chibok School girls on serial 10 of the list. Furthermore, on 8 May 2023, 34 Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and family members comprising 6 adult males, 14 adult females and 14 children surrendered to troops at Damboa in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State. They claimed to have escaped the terrorists camp due to troops intensive offensive in the general area.

“Also, a JAS fighters surrendered to troops at Damboa in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State. He claimed that his motivation to surrender was due to military offensive in Sambisa forest area.

“Consequently, within the weeks in review troops recovered 17 AK47 rifles, 1 AK49 rifle, 8 SMGs, 15 grenades rifles, 2 pump action guns, 1 LMG, 1 Ma rifle, 4 AA guns, 2 AA barrel, 12 dane guns, 38 AK47 magazines, 2 double barrel guns, 3,896 rounds of .50 inch, 2,189 rounds of 12.7mm, 1,475 rounds of 9mm, 86 rounds of 12.7mm x 108API, 183 rounds of shilka, 60 rounds of 40mm BGL, 2 rounds of 7.62mm x 39 B/SP, 34 cartons of sig pistol, 125 RPG bombs, 52 x 36 hand grenade, 5 SMK bombs, 13 RPG tubes, 8 x 76mm bombs, 130 SMK grenade (tear gas) 13 x PG 42 grenade, and 247 rounds of 38mm SMK bombs.

“Others include 15 RPG tail pin, 275 rounds of 7.62mm special, 163 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 440 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo, 364 rounds of 7.62 x 50mm NATO, 234 rounds of AK49 ammo, 1 G3 skeletal weapon, 2 AK47 working parts, 2 mortar bombs, 2 x 60mm mortar tube, 1 shoulder grenade launcher, 8 propeller charger (155 gun), 2 vickers MBT bore sighting equipment, 1 charge for 125mm, 4 PKT 73mm, PG9 base, 3 fuse for 105, 2 crap for AK47 rifle (police type), 1 scrap FN magazine, 194 fuse for 122mm D30 HW bombs, 41 fuse for 155mm bombs, 20 fuse for 82mm mortar, 5 illum fuse, 1 tripod stand, 6 non electric detonator, 1 tool box containing several weapon parts, 1 SPG stand, 1 lister generator, 1 welding machine, 1 water heater, 1 exhaust, 4 mortar base plates, support weapons spare parts and large quantity of Improvised Explosive Device making materials.

“Others items recovered include 9 vehicles, 30 mobile phones, 10 motorcycles, 8 bicycles, 4 vehicle tyres, 3 GT tyres, 2 grinding machines, 1 sewing machine, medical supplies, 1 wheel barrow, 30 motor fan belt, 5 bags of grains, 3 bags of sugar, 3 bags of salt, 1 inverter battery, 75 bags of fertilizers, 2 drums of Premium Motor Spirit, 6 gallons of engine oil, 12 hose cables, 8 new tyres, 5 tyre tubes, 13 bicycles chains, 15 bicycles free wheels, 12 air pumps, 8 pedals, 4 brakes, 1 carton of maggi seasoning and the sum of Sixty Nine Thousand Five Hundred and Twenty Naira (N69,520.00) only.

“Troops equally neutralized 26 Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists, arrested 25 terrorists logistics suppliers, 1 terrorists spy and 1 Boko Haram terrorist.

“Troops also rescued 1 kidnapped Chibok School girls. While a total of 511 Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province and members of their families comprising of 99 adult male, 161 adult female and 251 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operations.

“All recovered items, apprehended suspects and rescued Chibok school girl have been handed over to the relevant authority further action while the surrendered Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province family members were profile and equally handed over to the appropriate authority.”

Danmadami further disclosed that in a related development, the air component of Operation HADIN KAI conducted several air operations at identified terrorists enclaves, camps and logistic,s geared towards degrading the terrorists.

“Notably, on 10 May 2023 an air interdiction operation was conducted at identified Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists enclave at Arege.

“The location was sighted with several terrorists and gun trucks. Accordingly, the location was bombarded and feedback revealed that several terrorists were neutralized and their gun trucks destroyed in the air strike,” he said.

Danmadami conveyed the military high command’s commendations on the unrelenting efforts of troops and other security agencies in the various theatres of operations.

“On a final note, I wish to once again convey the military high command commendations on the unrelenting efforts of troops and other security agencies in the various theatres of operations across the country.

“The media community is also acknowledged for their partnership and continued cooperation with the military and other security agencies, in our quest to restore peace and security to our dear Country.

“Also, the entire populace is hereby appreciated, for the support given to the members Armed Forces and other security agencies in the conduct of our various operations across the country, while also urging them to continue to provide prompt and creditable information on the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements, in their respective areas,” he said.