Military offensive: Air Task Force destroys Boko Haram/ISWAP logistics stores, others

Share the news













By Lesley Muosowo Otu

The Defence HQ has said, in continuation of its onslaught against the Boko Haram targets the Northeast, the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed some compounds in Njimia on the fringes of the Sambisa forest where Boko Haram terrorists keep their logistic items

In a signed Press release made available to Newsdiaryonline on Wednesday, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major Gen. John Enenche stated that the operation was achieved through air strikes executed yesterday following credible intelligence reports.

He said series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions led to the identification of the nondescript cluster of structures within the settlement that were being used by the BHTs to house their fuel and other logistics.

“Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched an appropriate Force Package of attack aircraft and a surveillance platform to take out the target.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack assets scored accurate hits in their bombing runs on the target area, completely obliterating the logistics stores as well as causing damage to several other BHT structures in the settlement”, the statement reads.

Related