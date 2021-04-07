By Chimezie Godfrey

The Military has dislodged and neutralized criminals elements that have terrorized the people of Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state.

This was disclosed in a statement by theDirector, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General, Mohammed Yerima.

Gen. Yerima noted that the general security situation in Akwa Ibom state has been very peaceful until recently when the security situation around Essien Udim Local Government Area of the state became tensed occasioned by activities of some hoodlums and criminal elements.

He stated that the miscreants exploited various avenues to acquire weapons to perpetrate their heinous crimes.

He also revealed that in the past few weeks, the group has attacked various security agencies which resulted in the loss of lives and carting away of weapons.

According to him, the last incident led to the killing of some Policemen including a CSP.

“The hoodlums continued to terrorise law abiding citizens through extortions and infringement on their rights.

“Consequently a combined team of Military and Security Agencies in the State conducted a clearance operation at Ntak Ikot Akpan to in order to flush out the miscreants.

“The operation was successfully executed and resulted in the dislogment of the criminals while fleeing hoodlums were neutralised by the Air Component.

“Normalcy has been restored in the area while the Police personnel have since assumed full control and carrying out normal duties.

Gen. Yerima encouraged members of the public not to panic but to remain calm and continue to support the security agencies to further consolidate on the successes recorded so far.

