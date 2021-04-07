Military neutralizes terrorists in Akwa Ibom

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Military has dislodged and neutralized criminals elements that have terrorized the people of Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state.

This was disclosed in a statement by theDirector, Army Public , Brigadier General, Mohammed Yerima.

Gen. Yerima noted general security in Akwa Ibom state has been very peaceful until recently when the security around Essien Udim Local Government Area of the state became tensed occasioned by activities of hoodlums and criminal elements. 

He stated miscreants exploited various avenues to acquire weapons to perpetrate their heinous crimes. 

He also revealed that in the past few weeks, the group has attacked various security agencies which resulted in the loss of lives and carting away of weapons.

According to him, the last incident led to the killing of Policemen including a CSP. 

“The hoodlums continued to terrorise law abiding citizens through extortions and infringement on their rights.

“Consequently a combined team of Military and Security Agencies in the State  conducted a clearance operation Ntak Ikot Akpan to in order to flush out the miscreants. 

“The operation was successfully executed and resulted in the dislogment of the criminals while fleeing hoodlums were neutralised by the Air Component. 

“Normalcy has been restored in the area while the Police personnel have since assumed full control and carrying out normal duties.

Gen. Yerima encouraged members of the public not to panic but to calm and to support the security agencies to further consolidate on the successes recorded so far.

