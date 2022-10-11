Military neutralizes terrorist leaders, scores of foot soldiers in Kaduna

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Air Component Operation WHIRL PUNCH has neutralized terrorist leaders, and scores of foot soldiers in Kaduna state.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Director, Defence Media Operations , Major General Musa Danmadami made available to newsmen.

Danmadami revealed that the feat was achieved through credible intelligence.

He said,”The Air Component Operation WHIRL PUNCH on 8 October 2022 based on credible intelligence carried out an air strike at Yadi in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State. During the air strikes, a terrorist kingpin, Ali Dogo, AKA Yellow alongside his fighters were neutralized in a building they were said to be hosting a meeting. Yellow and his fighters were said to had relocated to Kaduna State following continued bombardment on his location in Niger State.

“Similarly, on the same day, following intelligence of some terrorist leaders and their foot soldiers convergence under tree covers for a meeting in the Northwest of Mando, Kaduna State, the Air Component also bombarded the location neutralizing scores of terrorists leaders and foot soldiers.

“The military high command commends troops of Operation WHIRL PUNCH and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.”

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

