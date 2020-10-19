Military neutralizes several Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Air Task Force of the Operation Lafia Dole has neutralized several Boko Haram terrorists and destroyed some of their structures at Tsilala near Kaza on the Dikwa general area of Borno State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Major General John Enenche made this disclosure in a statement he issued on Monday.

He said, “In continuation of the intensive air interdiction missions being conducted as part of subsidiary Operation WUTAR TABKI, the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralized several Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and destroyed some of their structures at Tsilala near Kaza in the Dikwa general area of Borno State.

“The air strikes were executed on 18 October 2020 after aerial surveillance missions showed significant number of terrorists and logistics items at the location,” he added.

Enenche also disclosed that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships dispatched by the Air Task Force took turns in engaging the location scoring accurate hits in the target area.

According to him, this strategy resulted in the neutralization of several Boko Haram terrorists as well as the destruction of some of their structures.