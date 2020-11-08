Military neutralizes several bandits in Kaduna

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Military has neutralized several bandits in the Kuzo area of Kaduna State.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Major General John Enenche, made available to newsmen on Sunday.

Enenche said,”The Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike has neutralized several armed bandits in the Kuzo area of Kaduna State, as they attempted to move hundreds of rustled livestock through the area.

“This was achieved yesterday, 7 November 2020, when a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack helicopter, on armed reconnaissance mission in the area, spotted the bandits, along with the rustled livestock, in an open patch along the East-West Axis of the Forest.

“The helicopter strafed the target area leading to the neutralization of several of the bandits.”