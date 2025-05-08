Military Neutralizes Key Insurgent Leaders, Foils N1.9 Billion Oil Theft – DHQ

In a series of high-impact military operations, the Armed Forces of Nigeria have successfully neutralized key insurgent leaders and foiled oil theft operations valued at over N1.9 billion, according to the monthly operational report released by the Defence Media Operations on Thursday in Abuja.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a series of high-impact military operations, the Armed Forces of Nigeria have successfully neutralized key insurgent leaders and foiled oil theft operations valued at over N1.9 billion, according to the monthly operational report released by the Defence Media Operations on Thursday in Abuja.

The Director of the Defence Media Operations (DDMO) Maj-Gen Markus Kangye who revealed this also highlighted the arrest of Nkwachi Eze, a notorious terrorist leader responsible for multiple attacks and kidnappings across the South East, alongside the capture of Buhari Umar, a suspected gunrunner and kidnapping syndicate leader operating across Gombe, Bauchi, Plateau, and Kaduna States.

Maj-Gen. Kangye said,”In addition to these key arrests, troops under Operation DELTA SAFE intercepted a staggering 1,009,733 litres of stolen crude oil and other petroleum products worth approximately N1.93 billion.

“The operation also led to the destruction of 351 crude oil cooking ovens, 418 dugout pits, and 95 illegal refining sites. Additionally, troops recovered a cache of arms, vehicles, and other operational equipment used by the criminal networks.”

Gen. Kangye noted that across various theatres of operation, troops also rescued 173 kidnapped victims, apprehended 430 criminal elements, and recorded the surrender of 204 terrorists and their families to the authorities.

According to him, significant recoveries of arms and ammunition were made during operations in Borno, Yobe, Zamfara, and Kaduna States, further weakening the logistical capabilities of insurgent groups.

He disclosed that Operation HADIN KAI, targeting insurgent strongholds in Borno and Yobe States, saw the arrest of 29 terrorist logistics suppliers who confessed to supplying essential items, including fuel and food, to armed groups. “Meanwhile, Operation WHIRL STROKE neutralized violent extremists in Taraba, Adamawa, Niger, and Kogi States and rescued multiple kidnapped victims in coordinated anti-criminality operations.

“Operation SAFE HAVEN in Plateau and Kaduna States recorded the arrest of extremist collaborators, leading to the recovery of arms, ammunition, and motorcycles. Meanwhile, Operation UDO KA, focusing on the South East, dismantled terrorist camps in Imo, Anambra, and Enugu States, seizing weapons and explosive devices in the process,” he stated.

The DDMO commended the dedication of the troops in safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity and called for continued public cooperation in intelligence-sharing to enhance operational success. “The Armed Forces of Nigeria remain committed to ensuring national security while adhering to human rights and international standards,” he stated.