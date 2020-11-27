Military neutralizes Boko Haram terrorists

By Chimezie Godfrey

The military has neutralized Boko Haram terrorists, captured gun truck cache of arms and ammunition in the North East region of the country.

Brig Gen. Benard Onyeuko, the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, stated this on Friday.

Onyeuko stressed that the troops of Operation FIRE BALL under Operation Lafiya Dole in continuation of their aggressive clearance operation to stamp out the remnants of the Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province criminals from their identified enclaves in the North East region have continued to record more successes.

According to him, these achievements are as a result of the aggressive and responsive posture adopted by the troops throughout the theatre of operation.

He said,”On 24 November 2020, troops of 192 Battalion following actionable intelligent on BHT/ISWAP activities within Shyadawe Nagasino.

“The gallant troops quickly advanced and laid ambush on the criminals.

“On contact with the terrorists, the unrelenting troops engaged them with rapid gun fire.

“The terrorists withdrew in disarray as several of them fled with fatal injuries.

“Consequently, 2 BHT/ISWAP Criminals were neutralized.

“Items recovered includes: 3x AK 47 Rifles, 6x AK 47 Rifle Magazine, 2x Hand Grenades, one x wrist watch, 162 Rounds of 7.62MM Special, one x Motorcycle, one x Mobile Phone and One x Camel Backpack.”

Onyeuko disclosed that on 21 November 2020, troops of 202 Battalion at Strong Response Area Bocobs sprang an ambush against the terrorists at Ngurusoye.

According to him, one terrorist was neutralized in the process, also a pair of Camouflaged boots and other items were revovered.

The Acting Director further revealed that on 20 November 2020, troops of Army Super Camp 12 deployed in Magumeri LGA of Borno State inflicted heavy casualty on some marauding Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals who attempted to infiltrate the well fortified Super Camp.

He said the troops who were on high alert engaged the criminals with a heavy volume of fire which dealt a devastating blow on them forcing the criminals to flee with varying degrees of gunshot wounds abandoning some of their arms and ammunition.

“The unrelenting troops further gave them a hot pursuit and inflicted heavy casualties on the fleeing insurgents.

“In the aftermath of the decisive encounter, 6 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were neutralized while one Gun Truck, one PKT Gun and one AK 47 Rifle were captured.

“In another development, On 19 November 2020, troops of 151 Battalion while conducting a fighting patrol in Burari Village at the fringes of Sambisa Forest made contact with the criminals.

“The gallant troops engaged them with heavy gun fire forcing the terrorists to flee into the bush in disarray.

“In the aftermath of the encounter, 3 Boko Haram terrorists were neutralized while others escaped with gunshot wounds as traces of blood of dragged casualties by the criminals were seen during exploitation.

Also one Dane Gun was recovered.

He commended the troops for their resilience, doggednes and commitment exhibited during the above encounters.

He equally encouraged them not to rest on the successes so far achieved but build on them.

Onyeuko assured the entire populace of the North East zone of the determination of the High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to finally rout out the remnants of the Boko Haram Terrorists /ISWAP criminals from their enclaves.