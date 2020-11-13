Military neutralizes bandit, rescues kidnap victims, others

By Chimezie Godfrey

The military has neutralized one bandit, recovered AK-47 rifle and rescued kidnap victims along the Dajin Wuta Forest in the Northwest zone of the country.

Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He said, “In the continuous effort to clear armed bandits and other criminal elements so as to return sanity to the Northwest zone, troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY have intensified the tempo of offensive operation within the theatre, thus, recorded more successes against the bandits.

“On 12 November 2020, troops while on routine patrol along the fringes of Dajin Wuta Forest came in contact with bandits on motorcycles.

“In their attempt to escape from the advancing troops, the terrified bandits ineffectively opened fire and withdrew into the forest but the resilient troops gave them a hot pursuit with overwhelming firepower.

“In the aftermath of the encounter, one bandit was neutralized and one AK-47 rifle loaded with 27 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition was captured while several others are believed to have escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds as evident in the trails of blood along their escape routes during exploitation.

“Troops continue to dominate the general area in search of any straying bandit.”

Onyeuko also revealed that on 11 November 2020, troops deployed at Angwan Doka, during a clearance operation rescued 2 teenage girls at Munhaye village.

According to him, preliminary investigation revealed that the duo were kidnapped by suspected bandits at Dan Aji village in Faskari LGA of Katsina State.

He said the victims also revealed that their abductors freed them and fled on noticing troops’ presence in the area.

Onyeuko commended the gallant troops of Operation Sahel Sanity for the successes achieved and their commitment.

He further urged them not to rest on their oars until the Northwest zone is rid of all criminal activities.

He assured the good people of the Northwest of the troops’ commitment to the safety of lives and properties within the zone.

Onyeuko also encouraged them to avail the troops with timely and credible information that will assist in the conduct of their operations.