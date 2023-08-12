Military neutralizes 38 terrorists, arrests 175 gunmen, 20 kidnappers, 30 collaborator, 17 pipeline vandals – DHQ

…Denies oil thieves N607.3m in N/Delta, others

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja says military has neutralized 38 terrorists, arrested 175 gunmen/ criminals, 20 kidnappers, 30 collaborator and 17 pipeline vandals in the country.

The DHQ disclosed this in a statement issued by the Director Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba on Friday.

Maj-Gen. Buba noted that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will not back down in it’s offensive operations aimed at tackling insecurity across the 6 geopolitical zones of the country, rather that the military will brutally hunt down the orchestrators and take appropriate actions to hold them accountable for their actions.

He said,”The military, while conducting these operations will continue to take great measures to prevent civilian casualties. Protecting civilians remains a vital part of own objective to promote greater security for all Nigerians.

“The uncommon cooperation, collaboration and support received from citizens across the country is greatly assisting own operations to yield expected results. Nigerians are speaking up, and the military is doing something about it.

“During the week leading to 11 August 2023, the military neutralized 38 terrorists, arrested 175 gunmen/ criminals, 20 kidnappers, 30 collaborator and 17 pipeline vandals. The military also rescued 89 kidnapped hostages. Troops denied the oil theft saboteours the sum of Six Hundred and Seven Million, Three Hundred and Forty-Six Thousand Seven Hundred and Fifty Naira ( N 607,346,750.00) being value of seizures.”

Maj-Gen. Buba added,”Furthermore, troops recovered 38 assorted weapons and 186 ammunition. The break down as follows; 14 AK 47 rifles, one G3 rifle, one PKT, 3 AK47 rifle loaded with 23 rounds of 7.62mm special, one SMG, 10 dane gun, 5 locally fabricated pistols, 2 fabricated weapon, 2 double barrel guns, one locally made revolver, 3 locally fabricated pistols, 151 rounds of 7.62mm special, 5 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 16 rounds of 9mm ammo, 16 rounds 5.56 x 45mm ammo, 5 rounds of 7.62mm special (refilled), 12 AK47 magazines, one G3 rifle magazine, one FN rifle magazine, one magazine containing 30 rounds of 7.62mm special and 7 empty cases of 7.62mm special.

“Miscellaneous items recovered include; 33 motorcycles, 30 mobile phones, 4 tricycles, 4 motorola HH radios, 4 vehicles, 10 bags of fertilizers, 73 livestock, 7 cutlasses, one magazine pouch, 2 solar panels, 10 litres of PMS, Nigerian Police uniform, 2 gas cylinders, one power bank, one pairs of woodland and desert camouflages each. Troops also recovered the sum of Two Million Five Hundred and Ninety-Two Thousand Two Hundred and Forty Naira ( N 2,592,240.00).

“Troops of Operation Delta Safe , destroyed 39 illegal refining sites, 72 dugout pits, 65 wooden boats, 70 storage tanks and 119 cooking ovens. Other sundry equipment include: 2 speedboats, 5 outboard engines, and 4 pumping machines.

“Troops recovered 1,247,700 litres of stolen crude oil, 132,500 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil, 57,450 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine and 800 litres of Premium Motor Spirit.”

Gen. Buba assured that the military would sustain it’s offensive until they the perpetrators of criminalities in the country quit.

He said”The military would do what it knows to do best. Therefore, “Know Something, Say Something, and Military will do Something”.

