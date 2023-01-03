Military neutralize 4 notorious bandits, recover arms, ammunition in Kaduna – DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have neutralized four notorious bandits and recovered arms and ammunition in Kaduna state.

A statement signed by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Major General Musa Danmadami revealed that the troops responded to a distress call of bandits attack and after a fire fire fight killed some terrorists and made the said recoveries.

Danmadami stated,”Troops of Operation FOREST SANITY on 1 and 2 January 2023 received a distress call of bandits attack at Rafin Sarki village in Giwa Local Government Area, Kaduna State. Troops responded swiftly and engaged the terrorist in a fire fight. Troops, neutralized two (2) torrorist and recovered one (1) AK 47 rifle.

“Equally, on 3 January 2023, troops carried out an ambush operation at Rafin Taba village, Giwa Local Government Area, Kaduna State and made contact with terrorists. Troops engaged terrorists and neutralized two (2) terrorist. Troops also recovered two (2) AK 47 rifles, four (4) AK 47 magazines, Fifty one (51) 7.62mm special ammunitions, five (5) mobile phones, one (1) cutlass, two (2) motorcycles and a sum of Two Hundred and Six Thousand naira (206,000).”

Danmadami added,”The military high command commended 6troops of Operation Forest Sanity and encouraged the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.”