Military neutralises several terrorists, destroys their logistics facilities in Sambisa forest

The Defence Headquarters has disclosed that several Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) have been neutralised in air strikes executed by the Air Component of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) at Valangide in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno.

The Acting Director Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, added that the terrorists’ structures and logistics supplies were also destroyed.

Onyeuko said the mission was conducted on March 27, in continuation of subsidiary Operation Decisive Edge.

He said it was carried out after an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft spotted and tracked some terrorists to compounds within the settlement where they resided in some well-developed structures.

According to him, the theatre command of OPLD consequently scrambled its fighter jets to engage the location.

“The jets were vectored to the target by the ISR aircraft, with their munitions making direct hits in the target area, neutralizing some of the BHTs and damaging some of their dwellings.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the Northeast, will continue to sustain the offensive against the enemies of our Nation,” he said. (NAN)