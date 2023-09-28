Military means alone can not end terrorism, insurgency – Maj-Gen Buba

By Chimezie Godfrey

Military means alone can not end terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria says Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media (DMO), Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja.

Gen. Buba who made the assertion on Thursday during a news conference on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), stressed the need for the counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency war to remain a reflection of a whole of society’s commitment.

He said,”Our mission against terrorist, insurgents and perpetrators of insecurity in the country is not one that should be seen as the exclusive preserve of just the military alone.Experience reveals that, military means alone can not neutralise terrorism and insurgency.

“This underscores the need for our counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency war to remain a reflection of a whole of society’s commitment. The perpetrators of the insecurity are not ghost, they have families , relations and are from villages and communities in the country. Through a whole of society approach, we will suffocate any hope that these groups have of victory through senseless killings and dastardly acts.

“Indeed, while we all are from one locality or another, not everyone can be in the military. Recognising this, there are several ways society can show their commitment in support of the overall objective to defeat terrorism and insurgency in the country. Importantly, The such commitment should reflect and align with the will of the people.”

Speaking on the ongoing operations in the last one week, Gen. Buba revealed that the military neutralized 191 terrorists, apprehended 184 terrorists, while 104 BH/ISWAP terrorists and their families surrendered to troops across theaters of Operation, among other notable successes recorded.

“About ongoing operations in the last one week, the military neutralized 191 terrorists. Troops then arrested 184 terrorists, 22 perpetrators of oil theft ,rescued 91 kidnapped hostages while a total of 104 BH/ISWAP terrorists and their families surrendered to troops across theaters of Operation. Troops denied oil theft of an estimate sum of Three Hundred and Eighty Eight Million Four Hundred and Sixty Nine Thousand Six Hundred and Fifty Naira (N388,469,650.00).

“Additionally, troops recovered 209 assorted weapons and 2,894 assorted ammunition. The breakdown as follows: 46 AK47 rifles, 8 G3 rifle, one SMG, one PKT gun, 11 locally made rifles, 8 dane gun, 2 locally made revolvers, 9 locally fabricated Ak47 rifles, one locally made SMG, 2 high grade military rifles, 3 locally made IED launchers, 3 locally made pistols, one x 36 hand grenade, IEDs, 5 Ak47 rifles loaded with 113 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 837 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 289 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 275 rounds of 9mm ammo and 43 live cartridges.

“Others are: one unserviceable FN rifle, 22 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo, 4 rounds of 7.62mm special (refilled), 32 magazines, 3 G3 magazines, 45 empty cases of 7.62mm NATO ammo, daggers, 15 cutlasses, 14 vehicles, 9 motorcycles, 7 bicycles, 4 fragmental jackets, one tripod, 2 boafeng radios, 24 mobile phones and the sum of N55,798,105.00.

“Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 38 dugout pits, 21 boats, 57 storage tanks, 3 tapping hoses, 4 drum receivers, 89 cooking ovens, 6 pumping machine, 3 outboard engines and 34 illegal refining sites. Troops recovered 696,250 litres of stolen crude oil, 54,400 litres of illegally refined AGO and 1,200 litres PMS,” he said.

Gen. Buba added,”The armed forces remains unperturbed by the evil machinations of these extremist groups. Their nefarious tactics have been exposed for what it truly is, which is a mere ploy to self-enrichment through killings.

“Accordingly, our message to these individuals and groups, is that we have clocked your game and are laser-focused on pursuing peace, by the pursuit of those that threaten the peace in the country.”

