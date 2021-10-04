Military launches “Operation Still Waters” in 6 states to tackle kidnapping, others

The 2 Division of the Nigerian Army on Monday launched “Operation Still Waters”, kidnapping and other security challenges in the states under areas of responsibility of the division.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise which began on Monday is expected run through December in Edo, Kwara, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti and Oyo State.

Launching the exercise in Ibadan, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Gold Chibuishi, 2 Division Nigerian Army, said:”the operation is one of those conceived by the Army boost troops’ ability the current security challenges in Nigeria”.

Chibuishi said that the army would work in collaboration with other security agencies address the security challenges in the states under the division.

The GOC said that the operation would metamorphosis into time operation check criminality.

“The operation will be based  on time operation checkmate criminality and strengthen civil / military relation between security and people of the states under the division areas of responsibility.

” Other currently being lunched in other zones are exercise Enduring Peace in the North Central and Exercise Golden Dawn in South East and parts of South South.

“These exercise is expected be conducted concurrently with other in the North East and North West,” the GOC said.

He requested for the cooperation of the public for the success of the operation and commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya for the support and initiatives.

In his remark, Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, commended the army for collaborating with other security agencies in tackling insecurity.

Makinde, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Segun Ogunwuyi, said that the issue of insecurity cannot be won without synergy with other security agencies and the public.

He pledged the support of his administration and the people of the state toward the success of the operation.

NAN reports that those present at the launch of the operation was the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ngozi Onadeko, representatives of Customs, NDLEA,Air Force , NSCDC, FRSC others. (NAN)

