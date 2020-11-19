Military knocks out more terrorists’ enclaves in Borno – DHQ

The military knocked out many Boko Haram/Islamic States for West African Province terrorists’ hideouts in the northeast in the last one week, the Defence Headquarters said in Abuja on Thursday.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, told newsmen that between Nov. 12 and Nov. 18, troops adopted sustained vigilance and offensive postures through comprehensive ground and air operations leading to the killing of some terrorists.

He said that an Improvised Explosive Devices maker was arrested, and a cache of arms and ammunition and other fighting equipment were recovered during the period.

According to him, troops of Operation Fireball, a wing of Operation Lafiya Dole, cleared the terrorists’ hideouts and neutralised two at Ladantar in Borno.