Military kills Turji’s son, several others terrorists

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Military High Command has confirmed the killing of the son of Bello Turji, a notorious terrorist leader in a recent clearance operation on his stronghold on Fakai high ground in Zamfara.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, on Monday in Abuja.

Buba said the terrorist leader’s son was killed alongside scores of other terrorists during a coordinated operation between troops of Operation Fansan Yamma and the air component.

Buba added that the operation was conducted on Jan. 17, along Shinkafi, Kagara, Fakai , Moriki, Maiwa and Chindo axis.

According to him, the intensity of troops’ fire power resulted in high terrorist casualties and their logistics hub destroyed.

“The operations also resulted in the rescue of several kidnapped hostages held captive by Bello Turji.

“The terrorist leader, Bello Turji, in a gross cowardly act escaped abandoning his son and combatants,” he said.

Buba said the troops also destroyed another terrorist kingpin camp known as Idi Mallam along Zango Kagara Forest, killing three terrorists and apprehen three suspected collaborators.

He noted that troops recovered two machine guns, one AK47 Rifle with a magazine containing 11 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition.

“Other things the troops recovered were 61 rustled cattle and 44 sheep among other sundry items.

“Troops are sustaining the onslaught against the terrorist.

“Overall, the troops continued to demonstrate commitment to the safety and protection of all citizens across the country,” he said. (NAN)