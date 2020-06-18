Military kills terrorists, bandits, rescues victims –DHQ

Share the news













The Defence Headquarters says a total of 41 terrorists and scores of bandits were killed by the military troops in various operations across the North East and North West in one week.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this at a news conference on military operations across Nigeria between June 11 and June 18 on Thursday in Abuja.

Enenche also disclosed that about 40 hostages were rescued by the troops in both North East and North West, adding that two soldiers were killed in the attacks.

He explained that in various attacks, large cache of arms and equipment were recovered by the troops as well as arrest of many terrorists and bandits.

According to him, between June 11 and 18, troops of Operation Lafiya Dole carried out several clearance operations, including a counter-attack on Boko Haram terrorists who attempted to infiltrate Monguno town on June 12.

“The counter-attack by our troops at Monguno resulted in the neutralisation of 41 terrorists and the recovery of a large cache of arms, ammunition and equipment, as well as the rescue of 33 captives, amongst others.

“The land and air components of Operations Hadarin Daji, Katsina and Accord, carried out aggressive Clearance Operations at several identified bandits’ enclaves in a forest along the Katsina-Zamfara boundary area.

“Scores of bandits were killed during that encounter, with several others injured.

“In the process, troops also apprehended three suspected bandits, including one Ibrahim Isa clad in military camouflage while 6 kidnapped victims were rescued, amongst other recoveries.

“Troops have also arrested one Alhaji Audu said to be responsible for several attacks in Benue State and the arrest of the suspect have brought relative peace to the surrounding communities.

“Since the commencement of Operation Accord, several high-profile terrorists’ and bandits’ leaders have surrendered while many others have been neutralized and their equipment captured by our gallant troops.

“In the period under review, the AFN has neutralized 52 criminals across all theatres with the destruction and recovery of weapons,” he said.

Enenche said the military had also uncovered and destroyed 5 illegal refineries, 14 surface metal storage tanks, 9 coolers, 9 cooking ovens in the Niger Delta in the last one week.

He added that about 2,640.5 barrels of stolen crude oil, 80,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil and 43,000 litres of PMS were also seized.

Enenche said that the Military High Command appreciated the public for their cooperation in providing credible information which had facilitated the successes of the operations. (NAN)

