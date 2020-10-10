Military kills scores of bandits in Katsina

The Defence Headquarters says the Air component of Operation Hadarin Daji has neutralised scores of bandits in air strikes at Wagini West in Katsina State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, stated this in Abuja on Saturday.

Enenche said the air interdiction mission was conducted on Oct. 8 after credible intelligence reports and confirmatory surveillance missions revealed significant presence of the bandits with hundreds of rustled cattle in their camp.