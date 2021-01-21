Military kills over 35 terrorists, destroys 12 gun trucks, others 

By Chimezie Godfrey

Military operations in troubled zones of the country have led to the killing of over 35 terrorists, destruction of 13 gun trucks and recovery of 24 rustled animals in the past one week.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria in conjunction with other security agencies have sustained their various operations progressively across the country.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, while briefing journalists on the Armed Forces of Nigeria Operations from 14 to 20 January 2021.

Enenche stressed that troops of Operation Hadarin Daji and other subsidiary operations have sustained their operations in the North-West Zone of the country.

He revealed that on 17 January 2021 following credible intelligence on the movement of bandits with rustled animals at Bungudu LGA of Zamfara State, troops of Forward Operating Base Kekuwuje, responded immediately and made contact with bandits.

He said,”In the course of the encounter, 30 armed bandits were neutralized while 24 cows and unspecified number of sheep were recovered. Similarly, still on same 17 January 21, troops deployed at Maradun received information of reprisal attack by armed bandits at Janbako village in Maradun LGA of Zamfara State.

“Troops swiftly mobilized to the area to forestall the reprisal attack, but they were ambushed short of Janbako village where firefight ensued. The gallant troops overwhelmed the bandits and neutralised 5 of them.

“In another development, following actionable intelligence, 2 suspected bandits’ collaborators named Mustapha Sani and Murtala Sani were arrested at Dungun Muazu village in Sabuwa LGAof Katsina State.

“Suspects are in custody for further action.

“The gallant troops have not relented as they continue to dominate the North West theatre of operation with aggressive fighting and aerial patrols to deny the criminal elements freedom of action.”

In the North-East Zone, Enenche said that military operations have further degraded the capabilities of the terrorists and denied them freedom of action within the theatre of operation.

According to him, these were evident in the attendant results recorded within the period.

“In the period under focus, troops of subsidiary Operation TURA TAKAI BANGO in conjunction with the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE destroyed 7 BHT/ISWAP terrorists’ gun trucks and decimated several unconfirmed number of the terrorists’ sects in an operation.

“This occurred when the criminal elements attempted to attack troops’ location at the outskirt of Marte Town of Borno State in which, the combined troops engaged and overwhelmed the terrorists with superior firepower.

“After successfully repelling the BHT/ISWAP attack on Marte that led to the destruction of the 7 gun trucks in the combined ground and air operation, the Air Task Force also obliterated additional 6 gun trucks of the terrorists and eliminated scores of them in an attack on 16 January 2021.

“These feats were achieved when the Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunships engaged and destroyed the terrorists’ convoy of gun trucks, sighted approaching the Marte axis for reinforcement.

“The helicopter gunships also strafed the fleeing criminal elements and scores of them were neutralized,” he explained.

Enenche stressed that in the North Central zone, troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have continued to conduct aggressive kinetic and non-kinetic operations in the zone progressively.

He disclosed that on 16 January 2021, troops of Operation Safe Haven on stop and search duty arrested 2 suspects; Messrs Mantau Nabo and Victor Jonathan with one locally fabricated AK-47 rifle and one empty magazine concealed in a Tricycle otherwise known as “Keke Napep”.

“The suspects attempted to sneak the items past at a checkpoint at Dong Junction in Bassa LGA of Plateau State on their way from Jebbu Miango enroute Jos Town.

“Suspects have been profiled and have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action. Relatedly, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN on Stop and Search patrol at Mariri arrested one Stephen Yaro, from Kigwanu village in Kauru LGA of Kaduna State.

“The suspect was arrested with a locally made rifle concealed under his motorcycle seat. The suspect is presently undergoing preliminary investigation for further action,” he said.

He added that troops of Sector 3 deployed at Mararaba Udege in conjunction with troops of 177 Battalion in Nasarawa LGA of Nasarawa State on 15 January 2021, received information about a suspected kidnapper in a hideout at Hawa Biyu moving to an unknown location.

According to him, troops swiftly moved and laid ambush along the route which led to the arrest of the suspect currently undergoing investigation.

Enenche further revealed that troops of Operation Delta Safe have continued with the aggressive fight against economic sabotage in the South-South zone progressively.

According to him, between 14 to 20 January 2021, troops of Operation Delta Safe conducted anti-Crude Oil Theft and illegal oil bunkering operations as well as other anti-illegal maritime activities.

He said,”In the course of their operational activities, 6 illegal refining sites, 11 wooden boats, 52 Gee Pee tanks, 102 metal tanks, 17 dugout pits and 45 ovens were immobilized.

“Also, 24 suspects were arrested while 14 pumping machines, 2 speed boats and 13 outboard engines were recovered.

“Additionally, a total of 9,856.1 barrels of stolen crude oil and 1,339,000 litres of illegally refined AGO as well as 500,000 litres of DPK were recovered.”

Enenche also said that on 14 January 2021, Nigerian Navy Ship DELTA anti-crude oil team in conjunction with Forward Operating Base ESCRAVOS conducted anti-illegal bunkering operations.

He said that during the operations, the team de-activated illegal refining site at Egwa Creek, Warri South-West LGA.

He also disclosed that the illegal refining site had 7 refining units (ovens), 16 metal storage tanks, 84,000 litres and 105,000 litres of products suspected to be illegally refined AGO and stolen crude oil respectively.

Enenche stressed that the Military High Command encourages the troops and personnel of other security agencies to remain unwavering and sustain the tempo in all the Joint Operations Areas.

He reassured the general public of the High Command’s determination and dedication towards securing the country.

He further enjoined members of the general public to continue providing timely information on the activities of criminals in their various localities to the military and other security agencies for prompt and effective action.