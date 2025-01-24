Military kills notorious terrorist commander Abu Mosaje, 79 terrorists, others

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in a major victory for ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations, troops in the North Central Operational Theatre have successfully neutralized a notorious terrorist commander and gunrunner, identified as Abu Mosaje, in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in a major victory for ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations, troops in the North Central Operational Theatre have successfully neutralized a notorious terrorist commander and gunrunner, identified as Abu Mosaje, in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.

Mosaje, known for his involvement in various terrorist activities and illicit arms trafficking, has been a key target for Nigerian military forces.

In a statement signed by the Director, Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, troops also apprehended Babangida Gora Usman, a wanted kidnap kingpin, in Sanga LGA of Kaduna State.

Maj-Gen. Buba stated,”Significantly, troops in North Central Operational Theatre neutralised a notorious terrorist commander, and gun runner identified as Abu Mosaje in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State.

“Additionally, same troops apprehended a wanted kidnap kingpin that was on security watch list identified as Babangida Gora Usman. He was arrested in Sanga LGA of Kaduna State.”

According to Gen. Buba, further successes were reported as Nigerian forces arrested Timothy Yusuf, another notorious gunrunner, alongside his son, Timothy Obadiah. These arrests add to the growing list of criminal elements dismantled by the military in recent weeks.

He revealed that in the South East, troops made notable progress as well, apprehending seven members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN), including a notorious kidnapper and informants in Enugu North and Ehime Mbano LGAs of Enugu and Imo States.

“Over the past week, military operations have led to the neutralization of 79 terrorists and the arrest of 224 individuals involved in various forms of criminality, including oil theft and kidnapping. Among those arrested were 28 perpetrators of oil theft, while 67 kidnapped hostages were successfully rescued.

“In the Niger Delta, troops thwarted an oil theft operation involving stolen crude worth an estimated N747 million, recovering 842,685 liters of stolen crude oil, as well as thousands of liters of illegally refined products. Authorities also discovered and destroyed 215 illegal refining sites and seized several boats, vehicles, and weapons,” he stated.

The DDMO disclosed that across all operational theatres, Nigerian forces have also recovered an assortment of weapons, including 53 AK47 rifles, 25 fabricated rifles, and over 1,900 rounds of ammunition. In total, the military continues its rigorous efforts to degrade the capabilities of armed groups and insurgents while safeguarding citizens across the country.

He stressed that with these continued operations, the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain steadfast in their mission to ensure the safety and security of all Nigerians, demonstrating unwavering resolve in the fight against terrorism and criminality.

Gen. Buba reaffirmed the military’s commitment to securing the nation and vowed to continue dismantling criminal networks throughout the country.