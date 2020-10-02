Military kills 869 terrorists/bandits, rescues 321 victims in Q3

The Armed Forces of Nigeria have eliminated 868 terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements in different theatres of operation across the country in the third quarter. The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this while presenting the third quarter scorecard of the military operations between July 1 and Sept. 30, on Friday in Abuja. Enenche also disclosed that the troops rescued 321 kidnapped victims, while a total of 1, 708 suspects were arrested during the quarter. He added that a cumulative total of 9, 040, 300 litres of stolen AGO, 33, 500 litres of DPK, 37, 117 barrels of stolen crude oil and 914, 707 litres of stolen PMS were recovered across the country.

In the North West zone, the coordinator explained that a total of 3, 829 livestock, 6,830 rounds of ammunition and 93 assorted rifles were recovered from the bandits by the troops in the zone. He added that a total of 91 kidnapped victims were rescued and 312 armed bandits were killed in action within the period under review. “In the same vein, a total of 391 arrests were made in the zone including high profile armed bandits, gun runners and bandit’s collaborators. “Cash of N4.8 million was recovered from the bandit’s informants in the zone during the period. “Meanwhile, in the North-East zone, 66 kidnapped victims were rescued by the gallant troops of operation Lafiya Dole. `Also, a total of 285 rounds of ammunition as well as 84 assorted rifles were recovered from the BHT/ISWAP fighters. “Similarly, a total of 450 insurgents/terrorists including commanders were killed by the troops, 10 gun trucks as well as 38 grenades were recovered and a total of 53 arrests were made including high value targets,’’ he said.

In the North-Central zone, Enenche disclosed that, troops of Operations Safe Haven, Whirl Stroke and Thunder Strike, rescued 116 kidnapped victims and killed a total of 107 armed bandits including militia gang leaders. He added that 84 assorted rifles as well as 385 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the bandits and other criminal elements in the zone during the period.

According to him, a total of 1, 136 criminals including family members of the Darul Salam sect were arrested within the period in the North-Central zone. In the South-South zone, Enenche said the troops of Operation Delta Safe working with other security agencies, recorded tremendous successes against economic sabotage and other sundry crimes during the period. He said the troops immobilised a total of 70 illegal refining sites, 66 dug out pits and 134 metal storage tanks within the period. According to him, troops also, impounded a cumulative total of 26, 772 barrels of stolen crude oil from oil thieves in the zone.

“Additionally, a total of 331, 107) litres of product suspected to be stolen Premium Motor Spirit (P “Troops also impounded 263 drums of stolen PMS, a total of 18 kidnapped victims were rescued while 46 arrests were made. “Furthermore, a total of 2, 647 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled smuggled rice were impounded. Troops also arrested a total of 46 pirates, 11 trucks and recovered 10 rifles and 60 rounds of ammunition, this is in addition to 15 sea pirate camps that were destroyed,’’ he said.

In the South-West zone, Enenche said troops of Operation AWATSE impounded a total of 383, 600 litres of PMS and 10, 345 barrels of stolen crude oil during the period. He added that a total of 150, 000 litres of stolen AGO, 3, 594 rounds of ammunition as well as 14 assorted rifles was recovered within the period. “Also, within the period, a total of 30 kidnapped victims were rescued, 36 arrests were made and 18 illegal refining sites were immobilised. “In the same vein, a total of five boats and five trucks engaged in illegal activities were arrested within the period,’’ he added.(NAN)